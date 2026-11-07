Eduardo Aparecido’s 91.45-point ride keeps the Ridge Riders rolling as Carolina and Texas advance and four teams leave the Las Vegas playoffs

LAS VEGAS — RODEO NEWS — Hang on to your hats, folks — the Arizona Ridge Riders aren’t heading home just yet!

The No. 8 seeds survived two elimination games Friday, November 6, at T-Mobile Arena, riding their way into the 2026 PBR Teams Championship quarterfinals alongside the No. 4 Carolina Cowboys and No. 5 Texas Rattlers.

Eight rides reached the 90-point mark on opening night. But when the dust settled, the Florida Freedom, Oklahoma Wildcatters, New York Mavericks and Kansas City Outlaws were out of the postseason.

Arizona saved its biggest punch for the Last Chance Game. Veteran Eduardo Aparecido matched Freedom Fighter for a night-leading 91.45 points, delivering the Ridge Riders’ only qualified ride of that contest — and the score that kept their championship hopes alive.

Kansas City’s Maikon Calixton Rocha put up a career-best 90.60 points on The Heat, while New York’s Marco Rizzo scored 89.75 aboard Hoobastank. Each team covered one bull, but Aparecido’s mark stood tallest.

That’s delivering when the gate swings open! Aparecido finished Friday 2-for-2 and improved his career PBR Teams postseason record to 12 successful rides in 14 attempts.

Arizona coach Colby Yates welcomed the escape, but he wasn’t handing out a clean bill of health to his team’s performance.

“We have to get better here if we’re going to beat a team like Missouri,” Yates said on the Paramount+ broadcast.

The top-seeded Missouri Thunder await Saturday. Yates said Arizona will need to cover three or four bulls to meet that challenge.

Before that last-chance drama, Arizona had to clear its first hurdle against Florida and Oklahoma.

Aparecido opened the Ridge Riders’ scoring with 89.75 points on Bowser. Alex Cerqueira added 88.45 aboard Magic Burner, and Cody Jesus stayed with Tapatio for 79.35. Three qualified rides produced a winning 257.55-point total.

Florida finished with 181.00 points, led by Austin Richardson’s outstanding 91.35-point ride on Woody. Oklahoma posted 174.15, including Kaiden Loud’s 90.25 on Dana White’s Playmate. Both teams covered two bulls, but Arizona’s third score made the difference.

Calgary’s Nick Tetz was part of Arizona’s lineup. He was bucked off Fire Fight in the Ride-In Game and Tijuana Two-Step during a substitute re-ride in the Last Chance Game.

Over in Carolina’s corner, the Salgado brothers supplied the scoring punch.

New York struck first when Bob Mitchell earned 89.25 points on Rhino USA Mouse Trap. Thiago Salgado answered immediately with 89.75 on Humdinger, putting Carolina ahead by half a point.

The Mavericks could not add another score. With the win already secured, Adriano Salgado finished Carolina’s night with 88.90 points aboard Time Traveler, completing a 178.65–89.25 victory and setting up a quarterfinal against the No. 3 Nashville Stampede.

Then the Texas Rattlers and Kansas City Outlaws turned up the heat with seven qualified rides, including four worth at least 90 points.

Daniel Keeping scored 90.50 on Money Hustler, Lucas Divino added 90.05 aboard Cherry Shot, and Brady Fielder earned 89.35 on Train Robber to give Texas the advantage.

Kansas City kept coming. Rocha posted 88.50 on Rock ’n Roll, Hayden Welsh delivered 90.75 aboard Ghost Face, and Bruno Carvalho earned 90.25 on a re-ride against The HONDO.

Carvalho brought the Outlaws to 269.50 points — just 0.40 behind Texas at that stage. João Ricardo Vieira then added 88.15 on Tecovas Triple Aught, completing the Rattlers’ 4-for-5 performance and a 358.05–269.50 win.

Now comes a Texas-sized showdown: the Rattlers against the No. 2 Austin Gamblers.

Saturday’s quarterfinal lineup is set:

Game Matchup 1 No. 4 Carolina Cowboys vs. No. 3 Nashville Stampede 2 No. 5 Texas Rattlers vs. No. 2 Austin Gamblers 3 No. 8 Arizona Ridge Riders vs. No. 1 Missouri Thunder 4 Last Chance Game featuring the three quarterfinal losers

The three quarterfinal winners advance to Sunday’s semifinals. The remaining three teams get one final shot in Saturday’s Last Chance Game, with only the winner staying in the championship hunt.

Action resumes Saturday, November 7, at 7:45 p.m. EST — Thunder Bay time. PBR lists The CW’s television coverage beginning at 8 p.m. EST. Check local listings for availability.