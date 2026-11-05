The NHL has a wonderful habit of making fools of people who think a game is finished. A four-goal lead with only a few minutes remaining should be enough to start celebrating, but two games this week showed just how quickly things can get uncomfortable.

Winnipeg pulled off a comeback that almost nobody saw coming, and Dallas came dangerously close to throwing away a lead of its own. Both games raise an interesting question about what the scoreboard actually tells us.

Winnipeg Pulls Off the Impossible

Montreal was leading Winnipeg 4–0 on November 3, with 2:39 remaining in the third period. The Canadiens had every reason to expect two points, especially against a Jets team that hadn’t won in nine games. Then Tyrel Bauer scored his first NHL goal, and the evening took an extraordinary turn.

Morgan Barron followed with another goal before Kyle Connor scored twice, including the equalizer with 33 seconds remaining. Winnipeg had scored four goals in just 2:06, completing a comeback that nobody in the league had previously managed from such a late four-goal deficit.

The Jets completed their historic rally with a 5–4 overtime victory, courtesy of Dylan Samberg’s winner at 3:30 of the extra period.

The historical numbers are astonishing. Teams trailing by four or more goals with three minutes or less remaining had previously gone 0–10,299–0 across NHL regular-season and playoff games.

Winnipeg also outshot Montreal 47–22, with Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler making 42 saves. The Jets had been creating chances throughout the game, although the scoreboard gave little indication of what was coming.

Dallas Holds On Where Montreal Couldn’t

Dallas faced a remarkably similar situation against Washington on the same evening, although the Stars were the team trying to protect their advantage.

Jason Robertson scored three consecutive goals in 5:20 during the second period, giving him his seventh career NHL hat trick. Dallas established a 4–0 lead, but Washington refused to accept the result.

The Capitals recovered to 5–3 before Dallas scored again. Washington then added another two goals, bringing the score to 6–5 with 62 seconds remaining.

Dallas survived the Capitals’ late comeback attempt, but the final score hardly reflects the comfortable position the Stars had enjoyed earlier.

The contrast with Winnipeg’s victory is worth considering. Montreal surrendered four unanswered goals and lost in overtime; Dallas conceded five across the game but scored enough to protect its lead. Both teams experienced substantial pressure, with very different consequences.

One Result Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story

Winnipeg’s victory was extraordinary, but the Jets arrived in Montreal carrying serious problems. They had gone nine games without a win, recording seven regulation defeats and two overtime losses.

Their previous outing had ended in a 7–0 defeat against Carolina, hardly the preparation you would expect before one of the greatest comebacks in NHL history.

The victory gave Winnipeg something positive to build on after a difficult stretch, although the result alone couldn’t establish whether their performances had improved enough to sustain a winning run.

Recent form provides useful context when assessing a team’s prospects, but the Montreal game demonstrated that even a struggling side can produce an exceptional performance.

Betting Markets Tell Different Stories

These two games also demonstrate why the type of bet can be as important as the team you choose. Hockey offers several ways to assess an outcome, and the distinction becomes particularly interesting when a match reaches overtime.

A regulation-time wager concerns the score after 60 minutes, whereas a moneyline bet generally includes overtime and shootouts. Winnipeg’s victory against Montreal therefore produced different outcomes depending on the market. The Canadiens were leading until the final 33 seconds of regulation, but the teams finished the third period tied at 4–4.

Total-goals markets provide another perspective. Winnipeg and Montreal combined for nine goals, whereas Dallas and Washington produced eleven. A wager on the total concerns the number of goals scored rather than which team wins, subject to the market’s specific rules.

The dramatic NHL comebacks also highlight the difference between predicting a result and understanding the betting options around it. The Canadian sportsbook bonus comparison per Covers brings welcome offers, promotional codes and qualifying conditions together, making it easier to assess the actual value of each promotion rather than relying on the advertised bonus amount alone.

A substantial welcome offer can carry minimum deposit requirements or restrictions on qualifying bets. Understanding those conditions is part of evaluating the promotion, just as understanding the market is part of evaluating a wager.

The Final Score Is Only the Beginning

Montreal and Dallas both held four-goal leads on November 3. One lost in overtime, and the other escaped with a narrow victory. Their contrasting results offer a reminder that a hockey game can develop in ways that nobody reasonably anticipates.

You can examine a team’s recent performances and follow the statistics closely, but those numbers cannot guarantee what happens during the next 60 minutes.

That’s part of what makes hockey worth watching. A comfortable lead can disappear in a couple of minutes, and even a dreadful run of results can end with a victory nobody expected.