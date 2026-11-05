Twenty-five soldiers remain in hospital after the deadly CFB Wainwright training fire; 14 injured members have been discharged

OTTAWA — Twenty-five Canadian Armed Forces members remain in hospital more than two weeks after a fast-moving fire killed four soldiers and injured 39 others during live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alta.

National Defence said Wednesday that 14 injured members had been released from hospital as of Nov. 4. Four of those still receiving care have been transferred to health facilities closer to their home communities in British Columbia and Ontario.

The department did not provide an updated breakdown of how many patients remain in critical condition or describe individual injuries. It said recovery will differ for each member and that military support remains available to the injured personnel and their families.

Sgt. Morgan Wong, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark were killed in the Oct. 17 incident. All four were serving with the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry during Exercise Apollo Shooter.

What investigators have confirmed

The Canadian Forces Provost Marshal has said a fire was reported on an automatic grenade launcher range during routine training. The fire remained inside a permanent danger area, where unexploded ammunition risks restricted direct firefighting, and it was monitored during the day.

According to the military police statement, a later change in wind direction and speed sharply increased the fire’s intensity and spread. Investigators have not issued findings on the cause, the training decision or whether any person or policy contributed to the deaths and injuries.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigation remains open. The military has said investigators are gathering evidence from several sources and will provide updates when appropriate while protecting patient privacy and the integrity of the investigation.

What happens next

The next major public development is likely to be an investigative update or the release of findings from the military’s separate review processes. Until then, claims about fault or preventability remain unproven.