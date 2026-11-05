Thunder Bay rain ends Thursday morning as gusty north winds usher in a sunny Friday and Saturday

The rainfall warning continues Thursday morning before a rapid change to flurries, freezing temperatures and a sunny weekend start

THUNDER BAY, Ont., Nov. 5, 2026 — WEATHER — Rain will end Thursday morning in Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls, but saturated ground and strong north winds will keep travel conditions difficult before skies clear Friday.

Heading out this morning, a pair of light gloves is a good idea. It is not cold, but rather damp and chilly. Your kittens might reject mittens this morning, but likely will appreciate your parenting once outside.

A yellow rainfall warning remained in effect early Thursday. Environment Canada reported that some areas had received more than 70 millimetres between Monday and Wednesday. Multi-day totals near 80 millimetres were expected, with higher local amounts possible.

Water may pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Drivers should watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts and obey any local road closures.

Thursday: Rain ends, gusty winds continue

Thunder Bay’s rain ends during the morning, followed by cloud and a 30 per cent flurry chance. North winds reach 40 km/h with gusts to 70, while the temperature holds near 2 C.

The city remains cloudy tonight. North winds gust to 50 km/h before becoming light after midnight. The low is -4 C and the overnight wind chill is near -7.

At Kakabeka Falls, rain ends early before skies remain cloudy. North winds gust to 40 km/h and the temperature stays near 2 C. Tonight’s low is -5 C, with a wind chill near -8.

Wet pavement may freeze after sunset. Windblown spray and morning rain can also reduce visibility on Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Highway 102 and rural roads west of the city.

Friday: Sunny after a cold start

Thunder Bay is sunny Friday with a high of 5 C. Kakabeka Falls reaches 4 C under sunny skies.

Morning wind chills are near -8 in Thunder Bay and -9 around Kakabeka Falls. Friday night is clear, with lows of -7 C in the city and -9 C inland.

Saturday: A milder afternoon

Thunder Bay remains sunny and reaches 8 C. Kakabeka Falls sees a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 7 C.

Saturday night remains clear, with temperatures near 1 C. The dry stretch will help cleanup, but runoff and standing water can persist after rain stops.

Wardrobe

Choose a hooded waterproof shell, waterproof boots and gloves Thursday. Add a wind-resistant insulating layer for exposed areas. Friday morning requires winter-weight layers, while removable clothing will work better during the milder Saturday afternoon.

Weather trivia

One millimetre of rain equals one litre of water over each square metre. An 80-millimetre total represents about 80 litres per square metre before runoff, drainage or absorption is considered.