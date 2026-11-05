Rain-snow, strong north winds and a sharp freeze give way to sunshine across Northwestern Ontario through Saturday

Wet snow, falling temperatures and gusts up to 70 km/h affect eastern communities Thursday before sunshine spreads across the region

Thunder Bay – Nov. 5, 2026 — WEATHER — A sharp northwest-to-southeast temperature divide will shape Thursday’s weather. Kenora and Fort Frances clear near 4 C, while wet snow, sub-zero afternoon temperatures and strong north winds affect Greenstone, Nipigon and areas closer to Lake Nipigon.

Nipigon remained under a yellow rainfall warning early Thursday. Environment Canada said the multi-day total was near 80 millimetres in some areas, with an additional five to 10 millimetres possible Thursday morning. Saturated ground increases the risk of ponding and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Thursday: Clearing west, snow east

Kenora will see clearing skies during the afternoon with a high of 4 C. Red Lake and Sioux Lookout clear near 2 C. Dryden will also reach 2 C as cloud gives way to some sun.

Fort Frances reaches 4 C, while Ignace remains overcast near 0 C. North or northeast winds gust to 40 or 50 km/h across much of the western district.

Tonight is clear or partly cloudy in the west. Lows range from -6 C at Dryden to -8 C at Fort Frances. Kenora, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Ignace fall near -7 C, with wind chills generally around -9 to -12. Fog patches may develop where winds become light.

Farther east, Greenstone is represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat zone. Rain changes to snow before ending near noon, with about two centimetres possible. The temperature falls to -2 C and north winds gust to 60 km/h. Tonight’s low is -3 C.

Armstrong has a 30 per cent flurry chance, north gusts to 50 km/h and a high of 1 C. The overnight low is -8 C with a wind chill near -10.

At Nipigon, rain mixed with snow ends during the morning. A 30 per cent flurry chance follows, with north winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70. The temperature holds near 2 C. Tonight remains windy near -3 C, with a wind chill around -9.

Friday: Sunshine and cold morning wind chills

Friday is sunny in Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden and Fort Frances, with highs of 4 or 5 C. Sioux Lookout reaches 4 C and Ignace 3 C.

Nipigon reaches 4 C under sunshine. Armstrong clears during the morning and reaches 4 C. Greenstone clears with a high near 2 C.

Morning wind chills range from about -8 to -11. Drivers should remain alert for frozen puddles and black ice, particularly on bridges and shaded secondary roads.

Saturday: Afternoon temperatures rebound

Saturday is sunny or partly sunny across Northwestern Ontario. Kenora, Dryden, Ignace and Red Lake reach about 8 C. Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout approach 9 C.

Greenstone and Armstrong reach about 7 C, while Nipigon reaches approximately 6 C. No significant precipitation is forecast during the day.

Wardrobe

Use a wind-resistant winter shell, gloves and waterproof boots Thursday. Pack sunglasses for Friday and Saturday, but keep insulated morning layers available. Travellers around Nipigon and Greenstone should carry dry clothing because Thursday’s wet snow and strong wind can chill quickly.

Weather trivia

Wet snow is most likely when temperatures are close to 0 C. Its higher liquid-water content makes it heavier and more adhesive than dry, powdery snow.