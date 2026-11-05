Matty Beniers converted a breakaway 55 seconds into overtime, while Dustin Wolf’s 27 saves helped Calgary secure one point in Seattle

SEATTLE — NHL Sports – Matty Beniers scored 55 seconds into overtime Wednesday to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Calgary left Climate Pledge Arena with one point, but Seattle claimed the second after turning a defensive play into a clean breakaway.

Brandon Montour intercepted a pass in Seattle’s zone and sent Beniers away alone. Beniers beat Dustin Wolf with a low wrist shot from the slot, giving the Kraken a measure of payback after Calgary defeated them 6-2 on Friday.

Yegor Sharangovich opened the scoring at 12:45 of the first period, redirecting Zach Whitecloud’s point shot through Joey Daccord. Berkly Catton appeared to answer two minutes later, but a video review showed he had entered the offensive zone before the puck.

Catton made the next chance count. He took a pass from Mackie Samoskevich in stride and beat Wolf over the glove at 13:09 of the second period. The goal extended Catton’s career-best point streak to seven games, during which he has recorded three goals and five assists.

Daccord stopped 25 shots for Seattle, while Wolf made 27 saves for Calgary. The Kraken improved to 8-6-1 after dropping two of their previous three games. The Flames moved to 7-8-1 and have alternated wins and losses over their past six.

For Calgary, Wolf’s work kept the game level long enough to earn a standings point. The concern was the finish: one turnover in three-on-three overtime gave Seattle the open ice it needed, and Beniers ended the game before Calgary could establish possession.