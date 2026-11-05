Ottawa erased a third-period deficit before Michael Amadio scored with 3:09 remaining, ending Buffalo’s three-game winning streak

BUFFALO — NHL Sports – Michael Amadio scored with 3:09 remaining in the third period Wednesday as the Ottawa Senators rallied for a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The late goal completed Ottawa’s comeback and stopped Buffalo’s winning streak at three games.

Tim Stützle found Amadio in the left faceoff circle, where the winger drove a one-timer past Colten Ellis at 16:51. It was Ottawa’s second goal of the period after the Senators entered the final 20 minutes trailing 1-0.

Peyton Krebs gave Buffalo the lead at 14:00 of the second period when Tage Thompson’s shot from above the slot deflected off Krebs and beat Samuel Ersson. Shane Pinto tied the game at 11:33 of the third, collecting the rebound from Philip Tomasino’s shot and sweeping a backhand past Ellis.

Ersson finished with 24 saves for Ottawa. Ellis stopped 28 shots and gave Buffalo every chance to protect its narrow lead, but the Sabres could not close the game after Pinto’s equalizer shifted the pressure.

The Senators improved to 10-6-1, strengthening a start that has kept them above the early-season pack. Buffalo dropped to 7-5-3. The Sabres still earned nothing from a game they led into the third period, a costly outcome in a tightly grouped Atlantic Division.

Ottawa’s finish was the larger message. The Senators stayed within one goal, found their tying chance around the crease and then used Stützle’s playmaking to create the decisive look. In a low-scoring divisional game, two composed third-period plays made the difference.