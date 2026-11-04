Nick Schmaltz scored the third-period winner as Toronto fell 3-2 for its third loss in four games

TORONTO — SPORTS – Nick Schmaltz scored a power-play goal midway through the third period Tuesday, lifting the Utah Mammoth to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Schmaltz knocked in a loose rebound at 13:12 after Toronto goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped Clayton Keller’s one-timer. The goal broke a 2-2 tie and sent the Maple Leafs to their third loss in four games.

Jack Roslovic scored both Toronto goals, while Auston Matthews assisted on each. Roslovic extended his career-best point streak to seven games, during which he has produced four goals and seven assists.

Utah opened the scoring with 13 seconds left in the first period. Dylan Guenther shot through traffic during a power play, beating Bobrovsky from the right faceoff circle.

Roslovic tied the game at 10:20 of the second after Matthews created a turnover behind Utah’s net. Andrew Peeke restored the Mammoth’s lead less than four minutes later, scoring on a rebound from inside the blue line.

Toronto drew even again at 9:05 of the third. Roslovic took a pass from Matthews, broke in alone and beat Sebastian Cossa with a backhand move.

The tie lasted just over four minutes. Schmaltz’s winner gave Utah its second power-play goal of the night and exposed a growing concern for Toronto. The Maple Leafs have surrendered a power-play goal in five consecutive games, and Tuesday marked the first time this season they allowed two in one game.

Toronto finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage. Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 36 shots, while Cossa made 27 saves for Utah.

The loss dropped the Maple Leafs to 8-7-2 overall and 4-4-1 at home. Utah improved to 10-6-0 and completed a sweep of its season series against Toronto.

Roslovic’s surge gives the Leafs an encouraging offensive development, but their special teams and uneven home record remain problems as they try to build consistency.