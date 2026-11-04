CUPE says retirees’ coverage was restored November 2 after an interruption; library CEO disputes the union’s account

THUNDER BAY — The union representing striking Thunder Bay Public Library employees says retirees lost health benefits without warning before coverage was restored Monday, November 2, adding another dispute to the ongoing contract negotiations.

In a November 3 statement, CUPE alleged the Library Board terminated employee benefits the day before the strike began, while bargaining was still underway. The union said the interruption also affected retired employees who were not participating in the strike.

Library chief executive Richard Togman disputes the union’s assertion. “The assertion from CUPE is factually inaccurate. We notified the benefits provider of the strike on Oct 15 and the provider confirmed that they processed our notice on Oct 16,” stated the Library CEO.

Togman adds, “Regarding the early retiree benefits, TBPL had become aware of an issue regarding current retirees’ access to pre-existing benefits. There was an error with the insurance provider that has now been resolved. Current early retirees will maintain normal access to benefits and will be able to make claims as per the usual procedure to ensure all legal obligations are met”.

CUPE Local 3120 president Margaret Demillo said some retirees discovered the loss of coverage when they tried to pay for prescriptions or medical services. She said the uncertainty left people worried about which prescriptions they could afford.

“Retirees are not on strike, and their benefits should be off limits,” Demillo said.

The union said coverage was reinstated Monday afternoon after public criticism, nearly three weeks after the alleged cancellation. It continues to seek an explanation for why retirees were affected.

Deryk Fournier, president of CUPE 87, said union representatives spent 10 hours bargaining on the final day of talks in an effort to avoid a strike. He argued that the timing of the alleged benefit cancellation raised questions about the Board’s approach to negotiations.

CUPE also says it has offered to pay for striking employees’ benefits but has been unable to secure the Library Board’s co-operation. Demillo said the interruption could leave members struggling to pay for prescriptions and other health expenses.

The union has raised the possibility of a violation of Ontario’s Labour Relations Act. Ontario’s collective bargaining guidance confirms that employers and unions must negotiate in good faith and make reasonable efforts to reach an agreement. CUPE’s release does not report a labour board ruling finding that the library broke the law.

Management has previously defended its bargaining proposals as necessary to protect the library’s finances. In an October 19 open letter reported by Your ThunderBay, Togman said the offer included wage increases, continued participation in the OMERS pension plan and improvements to disability coverage, alongside changes to benefits management considers financially unsustainable.

CUPE maintains that proposed concessions remain the main obstacle to a settlement. The dispute involves more than 70 workers, according to the union. Local 3120 represents library assistants, technicians, maintenance, cleaning, information technology and other staff, while Local 87-18 represents seven full-time librarians.

The union said more than 120 people attended a support rally on Thursday, October 29. It is urging residents to contact Library Board members and press for renewed bargaining and withdrawal of the proposed concessions.

Library services remain reduced. The Mary J. L. Black branch lists limited service from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the strike. Residents should check TBPL’s website for current hours before visiting.