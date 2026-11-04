Mikko Rantanen reached 800 career points as Dallas survived Washington’s late comeback attempt

WASHINGTON – SPORTS – Jason Robertson scored a natural hat trick in 5:20 and added an assist Tuesday, leading the Dallas Stars to a 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Robertson scored three consecutive goals early in the second period, turning a 1-0 Dallas lead into a four-goal advantage. It was his seventh NHL hat trick and the third-fastest natural hat trick in Stars franchise history.

The outburst began with a power-play goal 23 seconds into the period. Robertson struck again at 3:18 and completed the hat trick at 5:43, sending Washington starter Logan Thompson to the bench after four goals on 11 shots.

Mikko Rantanen later gave Dallas a 5-1 lead while reaching 800 career points. He became the fourth Finnish player to reach that mark, following Teemu Selanne, Jari Kurri and Saku Koivu.

Washington refused to go quietly. Jordan Kyrou, Boone Jenner and Jacob Chychrun scored before the second intermission, reducing the deficit to 5-3.

Roope Hintz restored a three-goal Dallas lead early in the third, but goals from Justin Sourdif and Ryan Leonard brought Washington within one. Leonard’s goal came with 1:02 remaining, setting up a tense finish before the Stars held on.

Hintz finished with a goal and two assists. Kyrou had a goal and two assists for Washington, which lost its second consecutive game.

The victory improved Dallas to 9-5-1. The Stars have won three of their past five games and are 9-1-0 in their last 10 meetings with Washington.

The win carried an injury concern. Dallas defenceman Miro Heiskanen left during the second period with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards. He played only 9:41, and the club said he would be evaluated again.

Dallas secured two points and celebrated major nights from Robertson and Rantanen, but allowing Washington to turn a four-goal deficit into a one-goal finish will leave the Stars with defensive work to do.