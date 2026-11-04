Five Northwestern Ontario stories lead Nov. 4: shelter occupancy, flood equipment, AI policy, clean energy and heavy rain

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay’s temporary shelter village has moved beyond its first October occupancy target. The city says 30 people were living at Alloy Place by Oct. 31, compared with a target of at least 20.

Sioux Lookout is adding two mobile pump-and-power kits to its flood-response inventory. Hydro One funded the purchase, but the exact award was not disclosed.

Bill 146 passed first reading at Queen’s Park. The private member’s bill would pause new and expanded AI data centres until safeguards are in place, a debate with local relevance as Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Grand Council Treaty #3 study data-centre opportunities.

Between Kenora and Dryden, the IISD Experimental Lakes Area’s microgrid can supply up to 80 per cent of the station’s electricity. The immediate concern, however, is rain: a warning from Thunder Bay through Greenstone and Superior North calls for multi-day totals near 80 mm and possible washouts.

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