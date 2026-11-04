Winnipeg scored four times in the final 2:39 before Dylan Samberg completed a remarkable 5-4 comeback at the Bell Centre

MONTREAL — SPORTS – The Winnipeg Jets produced the latest four-goal comeback win in NHL history Tuesday, erasing a 4-0 deficit in the closing minutes before defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime.

Dylan Samberg scored the winner at 3:30 of overtime, ending Winnipeg’s nine-game losing streak and a night that appeared lost with less than three minutes remaining.

Tyrel Bauer began the rally with his first NHL goal at 17:21 of the third period. Morgan Barron scored 42 seconds later, and Kyle Connor added two goals with goaltender Stuart Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker.

Connor’s first came with one minute remaining. His second deflected off Montreal defenceman Noah Dobson and entered the net with 32 seconds left, tying the game at 4-4.

In overtime, Gabriel Vilardi took the puck from Lane Hutson along the boards. Adam Lowry then found Samberg moving into the right circle for the decisive shot.

The four-goal comeback began at 57:21, later than any successful four-goal rally in league history. It also gave the Jets their first win since Oct. 13 and improved their record to 5-8-3.

Montreal had controlled the scoreboard through most of the game. Owen Beck and Josh Anderson scored in the first period before Cole Caufield struck twice on the power play, giving the Canadiens a four-goal advantage early in the third.

Jacob Fowler made 42 saves for Montreal, but the Canadiens could not protect the lead. Their five-game winning streak ended, although the overtime point extended their point streak to eight games.

The result changes the mood around both clubs. Winnipeg avoided a 10th consecutive loss only two days after being beaten 7-0 by Carolina. Montreal, now 9-3-3, must respond after surrendering a game that was firmly under control.