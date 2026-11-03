THUNDER BAY — A regional public-health warning leads Northwestern Ontario’s news agenda Tuesday morning, while First Nations leaders press governments on airport infrastructure and Nishnawbe Aski Nation brings a new Treaty No. 9 teaching resource into classrooms.

Health officials say invasive pneumococcal disease rates are four times the Ontario average in the Northwestern Health Unit area and more than five times higher in the Thunder Bay district. Free vaccine access has been expanded for some northern adults at increased risk, including people experiencing homelessness or unstable housing and people who regularly use specified substances.

NAN’s Treaty education video, released during Treaties Recognition Week, presents the history of Treaty No. 9 and the Ontario portion of Treaty No. 5 from the perspective of Nishnawbe Aski people. The resource will be distributed to NAN elementary schools and is publicly available online.

On northern transportation, NAN and Chiefs of Ontario want an immediate safety audit and a funded improvement plan for 27 provincially operated airports serving First Nations. Their needs assessment puts the broader 29-airport infrastructure gap at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion.

Employers in Sioux Lookout will receive details Wednesday on the REDI immigration initiative, which now includes the Kenora, Rainy River and Thunder Bay districts. The program is designed to help regional employers use provincial nomination pathways to recruit and retain skilled workers.

In Thunder Bay, Beef Farmers of Ontario has committed $75,000 to Lakehead University’s joint veterinary medicine program. The money will support large-animal anatomy and pathology teaching equipment as the university prepares to receive northern cohort students in 2027.

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