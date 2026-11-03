Beef Farmers of Ontario gives $75,000 to Lakehead veterinary training as Northern Ontario continues to face a vet shortage

The gift will support anatomy and pathology teaching equipment for the joint Lakehead-Guelph veterinary medicine program

THUNDER BAY — Beef Farmers of Ontario is donating $75,000 to Lakehead University’s veterinary medicine program, directing the money toward teaching equipment and facilities for large-animal training.

The organization is the first provincial food commodity group to support Lakehead’s fundraising campaign for the Collaborative Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program, a partnership with the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College.

Lakehead University says the donation will help equip anatomy and pathology teaching spaces, including the purchase of an articulated bovine skeleton. The investment is intended to give students practical experience with large-animal anatomy and the needs of rural practice.

The program was created to address a long-standing shortage of veterinarians in northern, rural, remote and Indigenous communities. Lakehead says Northern Ontario’s agri-food sector employed more than 3,800 people in 2021, while access to large-animal care continues to constrain farms and livestock operations.

Twenty students with ties to Northern Ontario are admitted to the northern cohort each year. The first cohorts, beginning in 2025 and 2026, complete their four-year program at the University of Guelph. Starting in 2027, after Lakehead’s facilities are completed, northern cohort students are scheduled to begin their training in Thunder Bay and finish at Guelph.

The $75,000 gift is modest beside the public investment already committed to the program, but it targets equipment directly connected to livestock medicine. Lakehead lists $16.78 million in government support, including federal money for specialized laboratory and research equipment and provincial capital funding.

The first graduates from the northern cohort are still years away, so the program is not an immediate solution to current service gaps. Its success will ultimately depend on whether graduates enter and remain in underserved northern communities, particularly in large-animal and mixed practices.

That retention question will be as important as enrolment. Training in Thunder Bay can reduce the distance between students and northern practice, but communities will also need viable clinics, professional support and enough local demand to sustain veterinary careers.