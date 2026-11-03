The accused in the Lapu Lapu Day attack has pleaded not guilty to 42 charges ahead of a judge-alone trial in 2027

VANCOUVER — LEGAL – The man accused in the 2025 Lapu Lapu Day vehicle attack has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder, setting the case on course for a judge-alone trial next year.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo entered the 42 pleas by video conference Monday, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service. The trial is scheduled to begin in B.C. Supreme Court on April 19, 2027, and run until the end of August.

The charges arise from the April 26, 2025, attack at a street festival organized by Vancouver’s Filipino community. Eleven people were killed and dozens were injured when an SUV was driven through the crowd.

The allegations have not been proven. A not-guilty plea requires the Crown to prove each charge beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, and Lo is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Trial process and publication restrictions

Lo elected to be tried by a judge without a jury. His case moved to B.C. Supreme Court after a provincial court judge found him fit to stand trial following evidence from two forensic psychiatrists.

Fitness to stand trial is a procedural question about whether an accused can understand the proceedings and communicate with counsel. It is distinct from whether an accused is criminally responsible for the alleged acts. The plea does not determine either guilt or any possible defence.

Publication bans apply to parts of the pretrial record.

Vancouver police announced the 31 attempted-murder charges in September 2025, saying they related to surviving victims. Those charges were added to the 11 second-degree murder counts already before the court.

What happens next

The next confirmed major milestone is the April 2027 trial. Case-management appearances or rulings may occur before then, but no additional public date was verified for this package.