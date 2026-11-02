Canada performed better than anyone ever expected they would at this summer’s World Cup. Hosting a portion of the tournament in Toronto and Vancouver, the Maple Leafs finished second behind Switzerland in a testing Group B, with their thumping 6-0 win over 2022 hosts Qatar ultimately carrying them through to the knockout rounds. Things would get even better after that as Stephen Eustáquio’s last-gasp winner secured a 1-0 win against South Africa in the Round of 32, only for a talented Morocco team to end the fairytale run with a 3-0 demolition job in Houston’s Round of 16 tie.

Now, the Canadian stars that shone this summer have returned to their clubs as the 2026/27 season gets underway. But which of them will be featuring in the UEFA Champions League this season, the most prestigious club competition on the planet? And, crucially, could any of them go on and win the whole thing? Let’s take a look.

Alphonso Davies — Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies has long been considered Canada’s talisman. He shot to prominence during Bayern Munich’s dominant run to Champions League glory in 2020, famously ripping apart Barcelona time and again in the quarterfinals as his side romped to a stunning 8-2 win. Over the course of the last two and a half years, however, repeated injuries have taken their toll, and those concerns extended into the summer as the 25-year-old sat on the bench for the vast majority of Canada’s run to the World Cup round of 16, featuring for just 15 minutes in the win against South Africa.

This season, however, the 25-year-old appears to be back to peak fitness levels. He has started two of Bayern’s three Bundesliga games so far this term, as well as the 5-0 drubbing of Bodø/Glimt on the Champions League’s opening night.

Online betting sites, as ever, consider the Bavarians major players when it comes to the contenders to lift the famous ‘Big-Eared’ trophy in Madrid next June. The latest odds from Sportaza online sportsbook currently position Vincent Kompany’s men as an 11/2 joint second-favourite, level with each of last season’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, with only 5/1 shots Barcelona considered a more likely champion, albeit narrowly.

For Davies, the upcoming campaign feels like make-or-break. If he can maintain peak fitness levels and his body doesn’t betray him, he could return to the kind of form that saw him tear apart Barcelona as a teenager six years ago. The Champions League has long been a competition in which he has shone, and he will be sure to make an impact this season as Bayern look to lift the trophy for the first time since Davies was in his pomp back in 2020. Failure to deliver, though, or further injury woes, and his days at the Allianz Arena could well be numbered.

Jonathan David — Atletico Madrid

Despite being just 26 years of age, Jonathan David is already Canada’s all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 42 goals in 82 games, with three of them coming in a devastating hat-trick against Qatar at the World Cup. At club level, however, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Last summer, the former Lille striker joined Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract in France. He was expected to be the Bianconeri’s new talisman, but ultimately, he would go on to struggle in Turin, finding the back of the net just eight times in 42 games. That saw him lose his place in the starting lineup to Dusan Vlahovic, and manager Luciano Spalletti had clearly seen enough.

David left the Allianz Stadium this summer, joining Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, and already, he has enjoyed a transformation of his fortunes. Canada’s leading scorer has netted twice in as many appearances in the famous red and white stripes of Atleti, and he has already forced his way into manager Diego Simeone’s starting line-up. And, if last season’s Champions League performances are anything to go by, Los Rojiblancos could well have a major part to play in the tournament this season.

Atleti marched their way to the semifinals last term, knocking out Spanish champions and juggernaut Barcelona along the way. Now, with David providing additional firepower in attack alongside the wantaway Julian Alvarez, Spanish World Cup winner Alex Baena, and the electric Ademola Lookman, Simeone’s side may well have found the missing piece of the puzzle in a bid to reach a first final in over a decade.

Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, and Tani Oluwaseyi — Villarreal

Fellow Spanish side Villarreal have no fewer than three Canadian internationals in their squad for this season’s Champions League. Winger Tajon Buchanan was long considered the third superstar of the Maple Leafs side, alongside David and Davies, and he has started to return to peak form for the Yellow Submarine after a couple of down years with Inter Milan. Nathan Saliba, meanwhile, arrived this summer after a €15m move from Belgian outfit Anderlecht, while striker Tani Oluwaseyi will be looking to build upon his seven-goal breakout effort from last season.

Villarreal have already provided a scare to German giants Borussia Dortmund, losing 3-2 in their opening night clash at Signal Iduna Park after a spirited display. They aren’t considered a favourite like Bayern or a contender like Atleti, but they have continually upset the odds in Europe over the years. The Castellón side reached the semifinals in both 2006 and 2022, while they famously upset both Arsenal and Manchester United en route to Europa League glory in 2021. Their Canadian trio will be looking to make an impact as Villarreal aims to upset the odds once again this term.





