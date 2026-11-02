Searches at two homes on October 22 led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and more than $40,000

SIOUX LOOKOUT – REGIONAL NEWS – Three people face charges following an Ontario Provincial Police drug trafficking investigation that led officers to search two Sioux Lookout residences and seize suspected drugs and more than $40,000 in cash.

Police executed the search warrants shortly after 9:30 a.m. on October 22, 2026. Members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment were assisted by the Community Street Crime Unit and the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team.

According to OPP, officers seized approximately 390 grams of suspected cocaine, 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine and more than $40,000 in Canadian currency. Police believe the money is proceeds of crime.

The three accused are:

Dawn Caron, 53, of Sioux Lookout ;

; Shawn Lukusa, 23, of Ottawa ; and

; and Bryce Russell, 24, of Ottawa.

Each is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, involving cocaine, and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Russell also faces one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

OPP said all three accused were held for bail proceedings and remanded to the Kenora District Jail. The charges have not been proven in court, and all three are presumed innocent.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking: This charge alleges that a person knowingly possessed a controlled substance with the intention of trafficking it. Trafficking can include selling, giving or delivering drugs without legal authorization; it does not require a completed sale. For a Schedule I substance such as cocaine, section 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act sets a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000: This charge concerns possessing property or proceeds while knowing that some or all of it came, directly or indirectly, from an indictable offence. Under sections 354 and 355 of the Criminal Code, the maximum prison sentence is 10 years if prosecuted by indictment. The charge can also proceed by summary conviction.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose: Under section 88 of the Criminal Code, this offence involves carrying or possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for committing an offence. The maximum prison sentence is 10 years if prosecuted by indictment. This charge can also proceed by summary conviction.

For the property and weapons offences, the general summary-conviction maximum is two years less a day in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. Any sentence would be determined only following a conviction and would depend on the facts of the case and the offender’s circumstances.

Anyone with information about this investigation or other suspected drug trafficking is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.