Health AI rules, agentic attacks, retail recognition and urgent patches shape the technology week ahead

THUNDER BAY – TECH – Years ago, long before it was a frontline concern, and long before AI an episode of “The West Wing” had Sam Seaborne stating that privacy concerns were going to be the critical issue for the future.

That appears to be almost visionary in terms of today’s world with cyber attacks, privacy concerns and increasing use of Artificial Intelligence.

Technology’s central question this week is no longer simply what artificial intelligence can do. It is who remains accountable when AI touches health records, retail identities or offensive cyber operations.

Canada’s privacy regulators want that accountability written into health-care rules. Chainalysis, meanwhile, is investigating an intrusion it attributes to agentic techniques. Starbucks is exploring a more personalized drive-thru, while network administrators face evidence that attackers are already exploiting additional Ivanti weaknesses.

Together, the developments show why technical capability, consent and security cannot be evaluated separately.

Deadlines and disclosures to watch

Ivanti administrators face the most immediate operational task. Nov. 2 is CISA’s U.S. federal deadline for CVE-2026-111357, followed by a Nov. 13 deadline for CVE-2026-118527. Canadian operators should treat the dates as prioritization signals and check for evidence of earlier compromise.

Chainalysis still owes customers a fuller account of its breach. Important unanswered questions include the affected-record count, entry point, exploited vulnerabilities and meaning of “offensive agentic techniques.”

Starbucks will face similar pressure for specificity before its fiscal 2027 drive-thru tests. The company must explain how participating customers would be recognized, whether biometrics are involved and which markets will host the experiments.

Elections, earnings and product tests

Apple is scheduled to report quarterly results after U.S. markets close Nov. 2. Investors will look for evidence that demand and services revenue can support the company’s new hardware and AI plans.

The U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3 will also test technology companies’ election safeguards. OpenAI says ChatGPT now directs U.S. voting questions to information assembled with state and local election officials and will carry Associated Press vote counts after polls close. Provenance tools may help identify some AI-generated material, but the company acknowledges they are not a complete answer to deception.

Apple’s M6 iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro are due to reach customers and stores Nov. 6. Independent testing should clarify battery life, performance and the value of the company’s on-device AI claims.

For Canada, the longer-term watch is governmental response to the health-AI resolution. Procurement rules, research-ethics changes and enforceable legislation will reveal whether the regulators’ six principles become operating requirements or remain recommendations.

Sources: Canadian health-AI privacy resolution; Chainalysis incident disclosure; Starbucks fiscal 2026 results; Canadian Ivanti advisory; OpenAI election safeguards; Apple M6 MacBook Pro announcement