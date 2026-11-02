Starbucks plans to test AI at drive-thrus and explore customer recognition, prompting privacy questions

Starbucks says participating customers could be recognized on arrival, but it has not explained the technology, data safeguards or geography.

SEATTLE — Even that tasty coffee habit is having technology step in to make that effort easier on coffee drinkers. Starbucks plans to test artificial intelligence that helps employees process drive-thru orders and is exploring technology that could recognize participating customers when they arrive.

Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol outlined the work during the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call. Starbucks intends to begin testing background AI models in drive-thrus during fiscal 2027, with the stated aim of entering orders more accurately while employees speak with customers.

The company is separately considering experiences that recognize participating customers, display menus tailored to their preferences and make payment easier.

Recognition method remains unclear

Starbucks did not say that it would use facial recognition. It also did not identify the sensors, account signals or other technology under consideration.

The company has not disclosed where the experiments will run, whether Canadian stores will participate, how consent would work or how long any recognition data would be retained.

Those distinctions matter. Recognizing a customer through an app or another voluntary account signal presents different privacy risks from processing facial images, voices or vehicle identifiers.

The word “participating” suggests an opt-in experience, but Starbucks has not yet provided enough detail to assess whether consent would be specific and informed or whether customers could use the drive-thru without being profiled.

AI moves closer to the point of sale

Starbucks also plans to make its app more personalized and is examining conversational or agent-based ordering. The broader strategy would connect recommendations, orders, payments and loyalty data more closely.

For customers, that could reduce ordering time. For Starbucks, it could also create a more detailed picture of when people visit, what they buy and which recommendations change their spending.

The announcement comes as the company reports improving sales and prepares to expand its digital experience. Starbucks said global comparable-store sales rose 7.2 per cent in its fourth quarter.

Canadian rollout would require clear answers

If customer-recognition technology reaches Canada, privacy questions would include what information is collected, whether it is necessary for the service, which vendors receive it and how customers can withdraw consent.

The company’s next disclosures should clarify whether recognition relies on biometrics, location data, account identifiers or another method. Until then, describing the proposal as facial recognition would go beyond the evidence available.

Sources: Starbucks fiscal 2026 results and official transcript; Q4 earnings-call transcript; eMarketer analysis