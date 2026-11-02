Six federal by-elections in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan will be held Dec. 7, with advance voting beginning Nov. 27

Voters in three Quebec ridings, two Ontario ridings and one Saskatchewan riding will choose new MPs in a single day of contests

OTTAWA — Federal Politics – Six federal by-elections will be held Dec. 7 in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, creating a broad political test for the parties one month after the vote was called.

The contests are in Brantford—Brant South and Scarborough North in Ontario; Laurier—Sainte-Marie, Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie and Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton in Quebec; and Yorkton—Melville in Saskatchewan.

Elections Canada said the by-elections were underway as of Sunday and local offices would open soon. Eligible voters must live in one of the six ridings and have resided there from Nov. 1 through election day.

How and when to vote

Advance polls are scheduled for Nov. 27 to 30. Electors may also vote early by special ballot at a local Elections Canada office until 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 1, or apply to vote by mail by the same deadline. Completed mail ballots must reach Elections Canada by election day.

Voters may check or update their registration through Elections Canada and must prove their identity and address when voting. Registration is also available at an assigned polling place.

A multi-region political test

The six contests will not determine control of the House of Commons on their own, but they will provide a simultaneous measure of party organization and voter sentiment in urban Montreal and Toronto, southwestern Ontario, rural Quebec and east-central Saskatchewan.

They follow three Aug. 31 by-elections won by the Liberals, including a gain in Chicoutimi—Le Fjord from the Conservatives. Results in December will be assessed against that earlier Liberal sweep and against the political response to this week’s federal budget.

Candidate nominations and local campaign announcements were still developing at the research cutoff.