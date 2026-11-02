Mark Carney joins Commonwealth leaders in Antigua and Barbuda to pursue trade, climate and security ties from Nov. 2 to 4

Canada says the prime minister will use his first CHOGM to pursue investment, renewable-energy co-operation and collective security

OTTAWA — National News – Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to join leaders from the 56-member Commonwealth in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, from Nov. 2 to 4, with Canada seeking deeper trade and investment ties as it reduces its exposure to the United States.

The meeting is Carney’s first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting as prime minister. The Prime Minister’s Office says he will discuss trade, investment, climate resilience, renewable energy, collective security and the organization’s future direction.

The summit’s official theme is accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous Commonwealth. The wider program runs from Nov. 1 to 4 and includes leaders, ministers, businesses, civil society and youth representatives.

Why the meeting matters for Canada

The Commonwealth spans countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, North America and the Pacific. Its members represent 2.7 billion people, and 33 of the world’s 42 small states are members, according to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

That gives Canada a forum to pursue two linked priorities: new commercial relationships beyond the U.S. market and climate-resilience partnerships with small island states that face high exposure to extreme weather and financing constraints.

The trip follows last week’s Canada-EU summit and comes as Ottawa and Washington resume trade talks. Canada’s diplomacy will therefore be measured not only by summit language but by whether meetings produce specific market-access, investment or climate-finance commitments.

No outcomes announced yet

As of the research cutoff, the Canadian government had not announced bilateral meetings, signed agreements or new spending tied to the summit. The PMO release described intended themes, not completed outcomes.

Official forums begin Monday, while leaders’ business and final communique work continues through Wednesday. NetNewsLedger should watch for Canadian readouts, any St. John’s declaration and concrete commitments affecting Caribbean climate resilience, security or trade.