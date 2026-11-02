Canada’s privacy regulators urge binding safeguards for AI in health care as adoption grows

New national recommendations seek stronger privacy, safety and accountability rules as artificial intelligence moves into clinical care and research

OTTAWA — Canada’s privacy regulators are calling on governments to establish enforceable safeguards for artificial intelligence used in health care and health research, warning that weak oversight could expose sensitive patient information and contribute to discrimination or other harm.

Federal, provincial and territorial privacy commissioners and ombuds issued a joint resolution urging governments to review or adopt legislation requiring health AI systems to be privacy-protective, reliable, safe, transparent, accountable and respectful of human rights.

The resolution is not a new law. It is a co-ordinated policy recommendation from regulators responsible for enforcing privacy and access-to-information statutes across Canada.

Rules for developers and health providers

The regulators want governments to require effective AI governance from organizations that develop, purchase or use health systems.

Developers should assess privacy and human-rights risks throughout a product’s life cycle, document the data used to build and test it, and provide enough information for customers to evaluate its limitations.

Health providers would remain responsible for determining whether an AI system is appropriate, monitoring its performance and ensuring people can understand when it affects their care. Human review would be especially important when a system helps make a consequential decision.

The resolution also calls for meaningful public consultation, particularly with Indigenous people and other communities that may be underrepresented in health data or disproportionately affected by automated decisions.

Research standards need an update

Canada’s health research agencies should update national ethics policies to address AI-enabled research, the regulators said. Research ethics boards will also need better training to examine model accuracy, data provenance, privacy and potential effects on different populations.

Health researchers should disclose risks and benefits and share results transparently, including findings showing that a system did not perform as expected.

Northern health systems have much at stake

AI could help clinicians summarize records, identify patterns in diagnostic images and reduce administrative work. Those potential benefits are significant in Northwestern Ontario and northern Indigenous communities, where shortages and travel distances can limit access to specialists.

But remote delivery can also involve more vendors, cloud services and transfers of highly sensitive information. A model trained on data that poorly represents rural, northern or Indigenous patients may produce less reliable recommendations for those communities.

The regulators’ intervention places responsibility on institutions and suppliers rather than patients. The next test is whether governments turn the principles into procurement requirements, legislation and enforceable standards.

Sources: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada news release; Alberta privacy commissioner’s joint-resolution page; Law360 Canada coverage