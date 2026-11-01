Western Canada enters permanent time as B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, N.W.T. and part of Northwestern Ontario skip the fall clock change

B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories and part of northwestern Ontario did not fall back Sunday

Thunder Bay – Much of Western Canada including the western part of Northwestern Ontario did not turn clocks back Sunday morning, creating new permanent time zones and changing winter offsets between provinces, territories and neighbouring U.S. jurisdictions.

Most of British Columbia remained at UTC-7, Alberta and the Northwest Territories stayed at UTC-6, and Manitoba remained at UTC-5. Ontario’s regulation also put the part of the province west of 90 degrees west longitude on UTC-5 year-round, keeping communities including Kenora aligned with Manitoba.

The change means Manitoba and the affected part of northwestern Ontario now share the same winter clock time as Toronto, even though eastern Ontario still changes clocks seasonally. Alberta and the Northwest Territories share a winter offset with most of Saskatchewan, while most of B.C. remains aligned with Yukon.

What changed at 2 a.m.

British Columbia made its final seasonal change in March, then stayed on what the province calls Pacific time. Alberta now calls its permanent UTC-6 standard Alberta Time. The Northwest Territories uses Northwest Territories Time at the same offset, while Manitoba calls its UTC-5 standard Manitoba Standard Time.

Not every community follows the broad provincial pattern. Parts of southeastern British Columbia have local time arrangements, and some northern communities were already on year-round time.

Saskatchewan and Yukon already avoided seasonal clock changes in most circumstances. Eastern Ontario, Quebec and most Atlantic jurisdictions returned to standard time Sunday, so cross-country differences have shifted for the winter.

Devices and schedules may need attention

Provincial and territorial governments have advised residents to install software updates and keep automatic date, time and time-zone settings enabled. Older phones, vehicles, appliances, scheduling systems and business software may still apply the former seasonal rules.

The risk is not limited to a clock displaying the wrong hour. Calendar invitations, payroll systems, transportation schedules, health appointments and automated jobs can be stored against a named time-zone database.

A system that treats Alberta as the former Mountain Time may calculate a different winter offset than one configured for the new Alberta Time.

Organizations with national operations should test recurring events that cross Nov. 1, especially where systems exchange co-ordinated universal time with local labels. People travelling between changing and non-changing regions should also recheck departure and appointment times.

A lasting Canadian time map

The new map reduces the twice-yearly disruption inside the jurisdictions that adopted permanent time, but it also creates seasonal differences with U.S. states that continue to change clocks. For example, most of B.C. is now one hour ahead of the U.S. Pacific coast during the winter and aligned during the summer.

Governments describe the change as permanent, so residents should not spring forward next March. The practical test begins now: whether device vendors, transport operators and appointment systems consistently recognize the new zones without shifting stored times.