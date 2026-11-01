Rain ends briefly Sunday morning but returns Monday, while Kakabeka Falls runs slightly warmer than the city

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Sunday, November 1, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A damp, mild pattern settles over Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls for the first three days of November. Sunday morning showers and fog give way to cloud in the city, but rain returns Monday afternoon and remains possible Tuesday.

Heading into the NetNewsLedger Newsroom inside the vault was damp this morning. What the Weather Service said on the iPhone was “light showers”. That was at the airport. As usual in Thunder Bay, weather can vary across the city. The Waterfront District was getting a good soaking.

By the way, if you lost your blue hardhat last night – Inbox me.

As a youngster living in Winnipeg, I remember a Halloween where we got a foot of wet and heavy snow. That snow stayed and we had what felt like the longest winter ever that year. Looking at the forecast today – It is a lot more welcoming than that year!

Our Weather Desk outlook uses Environment Canada’s Thunder Bay forecast issued at 5:30 a.m. EST Sunday, November 1, and the latest Kakabeka Falls zone forecast available during the research check. Environment Canada’s national alert table listed no active Ontario weather alerts at 5:35 a.m. EST.

Sunday morning snapshot

At 5 a.m. EST, Thunder Bay Airport reported a light rain shower and 5.6 °C. However the rain in the Waterfront District was anything but light this morning. North winds were 4 km/h. Humidity was 99 per cent, visibility was eight kilometres and pressure was 102.4 kPa and falling.

Sunday, November 1: showers and fog ease near noon

Thunder Bay will see the showers ending near noon, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 per cent shower chance. Fog patches also dissipate near noon. The high is forecast for 13 °C and the ultraviolet index is 1, or low.

Sunday night remains cloudy, with a 40 per cent shower chance early in the evening and fog developing. The city low is 8 °C.

Kakabeka Falls has a 60 per cent shower chance Sunday with morning fog, reaching 15 °C. Sunday night stays cloudy near 7 °C, with fog developing late.

Monday, November 2: rain returns in the afternoon

Thunder Bay will remain cloudy. Periods of rain begin in the afternoon after morning fog dissipates. The high is 13 °C. Monday night brings a 60 per cent shower chance and a low of 7 °C.

Kakabeka Falls will reach 14 °C with a 30 per cent daytime shower chance. The Monday-night shower chance rises to 60 per cent, with a low of 7 °C.

Tuesday, November 3: a cooler day with more showers

Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls are both forecast to be cloudy with a 60 per cent shower chance and a forecast high of 11 °C. Tuesday night carries a 40 per cent shower chance and a low near 5 °C in both areas.

The three-day stretch stays above freezing, but repeated rain and fog can slow the morning and evening commute. Watch for pooling water in low spots and longer stopping distances on wet roads.

What to wear and how to plan

Use a water-resistant jacket, waterproof shoes and light layers that can be adjusted through the mild afternoons. A brimmed hood is useful in drizzle, and reflective clothing improves visibility for pedestrians during foggy, dark commutes. Keep an umbrella compact because gusts are not the main concern in this forecast.

Weather trivia

Thunder Bay’s normal temperature for this point in the forecast is a high of 5 °C and a low of -4 °C. Sunday’s forecast high of 13 °C is eight degrees above the listed normal high.