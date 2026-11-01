A sports arbitration ruling orders Russia into the Alberta world juniors, leaving schedules, security and team terms unresolved

Sports arbitration decision orders Russia into five championships, but schedules, security and team conditions remain unresolved

EDMONTON – SPORTS – A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering Russian teams admitted to five international hockey championships has put the world junior tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer at the front of an urgent planning problem.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said Friday that the ruling applies immediately and includes the 2027 world junior championship, scheduled in Alberta from Dec. 26, 2026 to Jan. 5, 2027. It also covers the 2027 men’s and women’s world championships and the men’s and women’s under-18 championships.

The arbitration panel found the IIHF had not presented sufficient evidence under its rules to justify excluding Russia on safety and security grounds, according to the court’s public summary. Written reasons were not available at the research cutoff for this report.

What the ruling does not settle

The decision orders admission, but it does not supply a revised tournament format or schedule. It also does not decide whether Russian teams will use national symbols or compete under a neutral designation. Belarus was not part of this ruling.

The IIHF said it would comply while maintaining that participant safety and competition integrity remain serious concerns. The federation must now work with national associations, organizing committees and host authorities on schedules, travel, accommodation and security.

Hockey Canada said it shared the IIHF’s disappointment and was seeking clarity on the effect on member associations and future competitions. No revised Alberta schedule, ticket plan or roster arrangement had been announced by 5:51 a.m. EST Sunday.

Why Canada is affected first

The Alberta event is the first championship on the list to begin. Its groups and game schedule were prepared without Russia, meaning any return requires changes close to opening day.

Russia had been excluded from most IIHF competition since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF reviewed participation for the 2026-27 season on an event-by-event basis and continued the exclusion from the world juniors before the Russian federation appealed.

The Ukrainian hockey federation denounced the arbitration outcome while acknowledging the court’s authority. Its response underscores that the operational decisions will unfold alongside unresolved political and safety concerns.

What comes next

The next confirmed step is an IIHF assessment of how much time and what measures are required to implement the order. The federation has promised further information but has not set a public deadline.

Until the IIHF and Hockey Canada publish a revised plan, the accurate description is that Russia has been ordered eligible for the Alberta tournament, not that a specific game, group placement or travel arrangement is confirmed. Those details remain subject to official implementation.