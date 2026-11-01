Fog and showers spread across Northwestern Ontario as mild temperatures hold through Tuesday

Fort Frances approaches 16 °C while fog and repeated rain chances create a damp three-day travel outlook across the region

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Sunday, November 1, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Northwestern Ontario opens November with temperatures well above seasonal normals, but sunshine will be scarce. Fog and low cloud are the main early travel concerns Sunday, followed by repeated shower chances through Tuesday from Kenora and Red Lake east to Greenstone, Armstrong and Nipigon.

Last night across the majority of the region it was an almost perfect night for trick or treaters.

There are no Ontario weather alerts were listed on Environment and Climate Change Canada’s national alert table at the 5:35 a.m. EST research check. Drivers should still allow extra distance where fog reduces visibility or rain leaves roads slick. Conditions can change quickly near lakes and low-lying terrain.

Sunday details are based on the latest available Northern Ontario public bulletin issued at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday and updated at 6:51 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: fog lifts, but cloud and showers stay

Kenora, Dryden and Ignace reach 13 °C under cloud with a 60 per cent shower chance. Fog patches dissipate near noon. Kenora may see a south wind near 20 km/h overnight, while lows in the three communities settle near 11 °C.

Fort Frances is the regional warm spot at 16 °C, with a 60 per cent shower chance and morning fog. The night stays cloudy and mild near 11 °C, with fog redeveloping late in the evening.

Red Lake and Sioux Lookout are cooler at 12 °C. Both have a 40 per cent chance of drizzle through the day after morning fog. Red Lake turns to a few showers near midnight; Sioux Lookout follows a similar path. Nighttime lows are 9 °C in Red Lake and 10 °C in Sioux Lookout.

Nipigon reaches 11 °C with a 40 per cent drizzle chance and fog lifting near noon. Greenstone, represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat zone, reaches 13 °C with a 40 per cent morning and afternoon drizzle chance. Armstrong reaches 12 °C with a 40 per cent drizzle chance. Nighttime shower chances rise to 60 per cent around Greenstone and Armstrong, while Nipigon holds at 30 per cent. Lows range from 8 °C to 9 °C.

Monday, November 2: a second mild, damp day

Cloud dominates again. Kenora and Red Lake reach 13 °C, Dryden and Ignace reach 14 °C, Fort Frances reaches 15 °C and Sioux Lookout reaches 13 °C. The daytime shower chance is generally 30 to 40 per cent before rising to 60 per cent Monday night. Overnight lows range from 4 °C at Red Lake to 6 °C around Kenora, Dryden, Ignace and Fort Frances.

Farther east, Nipigon reaches 13 °C, Greenstone 14 °C and Armstrong about 13 °C, all with continuing shower chances. Monday-night lows are about 6 °C to 7 °C. Fog may redevelop where winds ease and the air remains saturated.

Tuesday, November 3: showers continue as temperatures ease

Highs fall to about 11 °C in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout and Ignace. Red Lake and Nipigon reach about 10 °C. Greenstone reaches 11 °C, while the Lake Nipigon-Wabakimi outlook covering Armstrong is cooler near 8 °C. Shower chances remain in the 40 to 60 per cent range, with the highest chances around Nipigon, Greenstone and Armstrong.

Tuesday-night lows remain above freezing, generally 3 °C to 6 °C. That limits the immediate freezing risk, but cooler air arriving later in the week could turn any lingering wet surfaces into a concern.

What to wear and how to plan

A waterproof shell over light layers is the best regional choice. Add reflective details for early-morning walking in fog and use waterproof footwear on trails, gravel roads and work sites. Keep a dry layer in the vehicle for longer Highway 11 or Highway 17 trips.

Weather trivia

Fog forms when air cools to its dew point and water vapour condenses into tiny droplets near the ground. It can be highly localized, so clear visibility in town does not guarantee clear conditions along the next stretch of highway.