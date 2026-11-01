The newly named Bay of Bengal storm is forecast to strengthen before landfall, bringing destructive wind, extreme rain and coastal flooding

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Sunday, November 1, 2026

NEW DELHI – WEATHER – Cyclone Murasu is forecast to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm before crossing India’s south Andhra Pradesh coast late Monday or early Tuesday, threatening communities still recovering from Cyclone Arnab.

The India Meteorological Department said in National Bulletin No. 6, issued at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time Sunday, that Murasu was centred about 630 kilometres east-southeast of Nellore at 11:30 a.m. The storm had sustained winds of 65 to 75 km/h, with gusts to 85 km/h, and was moving west-northwest at 23 km/h.

Forecasters expect Murasu to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday local time. Landfall winds are forecast at 100 to 110 km/h, with gusts to 120 km/h. Track and intensity forecasts can change, and residents should use subsequent India Meteorological Department bulletins and district orders.

Extreme rain, surge and very high seas

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations Monday and Tuesday. The same system is expected to bring heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana, south Odisha and Chhattisgarh at different points through Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department warns of a storm surge about one metre above the astronomical tide in low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh at landfall. The highest peak surge is expected around Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts. Seas near the Andhra Pradesh coast may become high to very high, with waves of nine to 14 metres in the core impact area.

The agency says movement in boats and small ships will be unsafe. Fishers have been told not to venture into the affected Bay of Bengal waters, and fishing operations along the Andhra Pradesh coast should be suspended from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Public safety and transport impacts

Official impact guidance warns of major damage to thatched and other vulnerable homes, roof loss, flying metal sheets, uprooted trees and damage to power and communication lines. Standing crops, plantations, orchards, roads, rail lines and signalling systems are also at risk.

Flooded escape routes, urban waterlogging, river flooding, coastal flooding and landslides in hilly terrain are possible. The India Meteorological Department advises coastal hutment residents to move to safer places, people in affected areas to remain indoors and authorities to regulate road, rail, port and offshore operations.

Andhra Pradesh’s disaster-management cyclone portal classifies the threat to the state as high and directs users to act on India Meteorological Department bulletins and district orders. A separate forecast display on the portal shows strong model agreement on an Andhra Pradesh landfall, but model probabilities are guidance rather than an official warning.

Murasu follows Cyclone Arnab, which struck Andhra Pradesh days earlier. Reported damage from that storm included deaths, damaged homes, farmland losses, power disruption and large evacuations. Those recovery demands may complicate preparations for a second landfall, although the full effects of Murasu cannot be known before the storm arrives.

Weather trivia

In the India Meteorological Department classification, a severe cyclonic storm has maximum sustained winds of 89 to 117 km/h. Murasu is forecast near the upper end of that category at landfall.