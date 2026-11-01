Crime Stoppers programs are advised to use phone-only tips as Canada investigates the Navigate360 P3 data breach

Federal privacy commissioner investigates platform provider as local programs decide when and how to resume anonymous intake

OTTAWA – The Canadian Crime Stoppers Association is advising participating local programs to accept tips by telephone only while avoiding the P3 online platform at the centre of a national data breach.

The interim approach is intended to let local programs receive new information without using P3, the tip-management system operated by U.S.-based Navigate360. The association said on Friday that new information would remain under local program control and be shared securely with police.

Northwestern Ontario Impact

Thunder Bay Crime Stoppers and the Thunder Bay Police Service have not announced an official suspension of their local program, however, surrounding regional services including the OPP, Treaty Three Police, and Anishinabek Police Service have all paused their Crime Stoppers partnerships over the Navigate360/P3 platform breach.

The change does not mean every Crime Stoppers line is operating.

Programs that paused service will announce locally if and when telephone intake resumes, the association reported. Anyone considering a tip should check the current status and number for the local program rather than assume an online form or telephone line is active.

What investigators are examining

Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne opened an investigation Oct. 27 into Navigate360 and the safeguards it had in place when the breach occurred. The office said its work is focused on containment, reducing risks to affected people and preventing another incident.

The federal investigation is directed at the commercial platform provider under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.

The commissioner’s office noted that the law generally does not apply to non-profit organizations such as Crime Stoppers, an important distinction in the scope of its inquiry.

The precise national impact remains under investigation. Windsor police say the incident involved disclosure of more than 1.5 million Canadian tips.

That figure originated in reporting on the exposed records and has not been presented by the privacy commissioner as a final verified count.

Police services in several Ontario communities have suspended or paused their participation while they assess the breach. Toronto police said the affected platform is separate from its own systems. Waterloo Regional Police similarly said P3 was not connected to its information technology infrastructure.

Why the response matters

Crime Stoppers depends on the promise that people can provide information without being identified. The exposed material may include allegations about other people as well as information connected to tipsters, staff and police work, making accuracy about the breach and caution around affected records especially important.

The incident does not establish that every person named in a tip committed an offence. Tips are untested information until police independently investigate them, and allegations in leaked records should not be republished as fact.

For now, the national association is directing the public to the telephone system for participating programs. Local pauses, the federal investigation and any notice to affected individuals remain developing issues. Navigate360 had not published a new public response located by NetNewsLedger before our publishing deadline.