Budget 2026 lands Nov. 5 as output stalls, rates rise and the PBO projects federal deficits above $63 billion through 2030-31

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne faces weak real growth, renewed inflation pressure and scrutiny of Ottawa’s fiscal anchors

Thunder Bay – The federal government will table Budget 2026 on Thursday against a backdrop of stalled monthly output, higher borrowing costs and a parliamentary budget forecast showing deficits above $63 billion through 2030-31.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has said the Nov. 5 budget will focus on a more independent and resilient economy, affordability, investment and major projects. The detailed measures and their costs will not be known until the budget is tabled.

The economic picture is mixed. Statistics Canada reported Friday that real gross domestic product by industry was essentially unchanged in August for a second straight month. Its preliminary estimate points to a 0.1 per cent decline in September, although the agency estimates the economy expanded 0.3 per cent across the third quarter.

A tighter interest-rate backdrop

The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28, its first increase since July 2023. The bank said higher energy costs were making inflation more persistent and projected consumer inflation near three per cent through much of 2027.

Higher rates can raise federal debt-servicing costs as borrowing is renewed, while also increasing costs for households and businesses. The bank expects economic growth of one per cent in 2026, while warning that Canada-U.S. trade relations remain a major source of uncertainty.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer is slightly more cautious, projecting 0.9 per cent real growth in 2026 and 1.5 per cent in 2027. The office estimates that trade measures introduced since early 2025, if permanent, could leave real GDP about 1.4 per cent lower over the medium term than in a no-tariff scenario.

Fiscal anchors under scrutiny

The PBO projects a $63.3-billion federal deficit in 2026-27, rising to $70.2 billion the following year and remaining above $63 billion through 2030-31 under measures announced before the budget.

It expects Ottawa to balance day-to-day operating spending by 2028-29, meeting one government anchor. It does not expect the government to meet its second anchor of a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio in every year. Budget measures could change both projections.

The office also projects federal borrowing of $732.9 billion over five years, more than double cumulative accounting deficits of $333.3 billion. The difference largely reflects loans, capital investments and other financial assets that require cash borrowing but are not recorded as immediate expenses.

What Canadians should watch

The budget should be tested against three questions: whether new measures change the weak real-growth outlook, whether their costs are included transparently in the fiscal projections, and whether Ottawa explains how capital projects will generate the returns used to justify higher borrowing.

The budget will also provide the government’s updated path for debt charges and the debt-to-GDP ratio. Until Thursday, promised priorities are political framing rather than enacted policy, and any reported spending figure should be treated as unconfirmed unless it appears in the tabled documents.