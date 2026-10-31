Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls reach 10 C Saturday before a mild, cloudy and showery start to November

Issued 31 October 2026 at 7:37 a.m. EDT

Clear start, damp finish to Halloween

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Thunder Bay and Kakabeka Falls will have a sunny Halloween before cloud, fog and drizzle arrive late tonight. Environment Canada had no active Ontario weather alerts at the package issue time.

The most practical concern is visibility after dark. Fog developing near midnight may affect Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Highway 102 and rural roads west of the city, while the 40 per cent chance of drizzle may leave pavement damp.

Saturday Halloween October 31

Thunder Bay will be sunny once morning fog dissipates. Winds remain no stronger than 15 km/h, the high reaches 10 C and the early wind chill is near -5. The sky clears this evening, then cloud increases late with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Fog develops near midnight and the low is 5 C.

Kakabeka Falls has nearly the same pattern: sunshine after morning fog, a high of 10 C, cloud increasing near midnight, a 40 per cent chance of drizzle and a low of 5 C.

Sunday November 1st

Thunder Bay stays cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog dissipates near noon and the high reaches 13 C. Kakabeka Falls reaches 14 C under cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Sunday-night lows are 8 C in Thunder Bay and 7 C at Kakabeka Falls, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Monday November 2nd

Cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers continue in both communities, with highs near 14 C. Shower chances rise to 60 per cent Monday night. No rainfall accumulation was specified in the official forecast.

Wardrobe

A light insulated layer and gloves will help early Saturday, but the afternoon will be comfortable with removable layers. Halloween costumes should include reflective material and should not trail near traffic. Add a light rain shell and water-resistant shoes for late evening, Sunday and Monday.

Weather trivia

Lake Superior changes temperature more slowly than the land. That thermal lag can soften temperature swings close to the shoreline, while inland sites such as Kakabeka Falls can cool or warm more quickly when winds are light.

Historical high and low

Historical high: 18.3 C in 1950 at Thunder Bay A, the airport station used for the historical series.

Historical low: -13.2 C in 1984 at Thunder Bay