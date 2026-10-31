The investigation will test whether Meta can require publishers and advertisers to accept broad content-use terms tied to its AI products

LONDON — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened a formal investigation into whether Meta Platforms imposed unfair commercial terms on publishers and advertisers whose content could be used to develop the company’s products, including artificial intelligence features.

The regulator said the proposed terms could allow Meta to collect content from business and publisher websites and use it without giving those organizations a meaningful choice over whether or how the material is used. The case was opened Oct. 30 under the U.K. Competition Act.

The CMA has not found that Meta broke the law. It will first assess whether Meta holds a dominant position in a relevant U.K. market and, if so, whether the terms amount to an abuse of that position.

Rollout paused while the case begins

Meta had planned to revise the terms on Nov. 20 after an earlier delay. The company announced Oct. 28 that it would pause the rollout while consulting industry groups.

Meta told Reuters there were no grounds for an investigation and said it had already committed to consult publishers and other stakeholders before changing the terms. The regulator will gather evidence from Meta and affected third parties before deciding whether to proceed further.

The CMA is separately seeking information about Meta One, a business subscription service, after small-business groups raised concerns about the treatment of external links on Facebook and Instagram. That inquiry is outside the scope of the competition case announced Friday.

A wider fight over access to online content

The dispute goes beyond one set of U.K. contracts. Publishers depend on large platforms to reach audiences, while AI developers want access to high-quality text, images and other material. A platform that controls distribution and also develops competing AI products can create a bargaining imbalance if participation requires broad content rights.

Canadian publishers are not parties to the U.K. case, and the CMA’s eventual decision would apply under British law. The issues are still relevant in Canada, where news organizations negotiate with global platforms and face the same technical questions about crawling, training, retrieval and reuse.

Editors should watch the wording of any revised terms, the scope of content covered and whether publishers receive an effective opt-out. The opening of an investigation is not evidence of liability, and the timetable may change as the CMA reviews submissions.