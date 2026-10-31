How the Rolling Stones became legends across generations, from their blues roots to Foreign Tongues, plus the latest confirmed concert status

From a London club in 1962 to new music in 2026, the Rolling Stones have built a legacy that parents, children and grandchildren can share.

NetNewsLedger Music | October 31, 2026

The opening guitar riff of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” needs only a few notes to announce itself. For someone who bought the single in 1965, it can bring back the sound of being young. For a teenager discovering it today, that same riff can be the beginning of something new.

That distance between memory and discovery helps explain the extraordinary journey of the Rolling Stones. Their songs have become a musical meeting place for generations, with enough attitude, rhythm and emotion to reach listeners who were born decades after the recordings were made.

Sixty-four years after their first performance, the band remains a working creative partnership. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood released Foreign Tongues in July 2026, adding another chapter to a catalogue that has helped shape rock and roll.

The journey began on July 12, 1962, at London’s Marquee Club. As ABC Audio recounts, a booking opportunity gave Jagger and his new band a stage, while guitarist Brian Jones supplied a name taken from a Muddy Waters song.

The musicians who would become rock royalty began as devoted students of Black American blues and rhythm and blues. Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry helped provide the musical foundation. Those roots deserve a central place in the Stones’ story: their achievement grew from bringing that music into their own performances and, eventually, developing a distinctive songwriting voice.

Jagger and Richards found ways to turn frustration, desire and unease into songs with an immediate pull. “Satisfaction,” released in 1965, “Paint It, Black” in 1966 and “Gimme Shelter” in 1969 offered different shades of that identity. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted the band in 1989, traces a sound that also embraced country, soul and disco.

That range helps explain why listeners can enter the Stones’ world through different doors. Someone drawn to a restless guitar riff may stay for a ballad. A fan who discovers the band through a danceable groove may work backwards into the blues.

The songs also leave room for personal history. A record played in a family home can become a road-trip favourite years later. A young guitarist can learn a familiar riff without knowing the original release date. Music passes between generations through small moments like those.

The Stones’ Canadian story offers its own memorable example of music travelling through time.

On March 4 and 5, 1977, the band played Toronto’s El Mocambo, a club with room for about 300 people. A radio contest had offered tickets to see April Wine with an unknown act called the Cockroaches. The mystery band was the Rolling Stones, and April Wine became the opening act.

Those shows returned a group associated with enormous audiences to close quarters. Their official Live at the El Mocambo release in 2022 made the full March 5 performance, plus three songs from March 4, available to another generation. A Toronto club story became something younger fans could hear for themselves.

Longevity has also required the band to absorb change. Wood joined in 1975, meaning his own Stones career now stretches beyond half a century. His guitar partnership with Richards gives the music its conversational quality: phrases overlap, answer one another and leave space for the groove.

Charlie Watts, whose restrained drumming helped define that groove, died in 2021. Steve Jordan is part of the band’s current recording lineup. The continuing story carries the contribution of musicians who shaped earlier chapters, even as the people making the music change.

New collaborations have supplied another connection between generations. On 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder joined the Stones for “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” The album, produced by Andrew Watt, brought musicians with very different careers into the same project.

Hackney Diamonds went on to win Best Rock Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. It was a contemporary achievement for a band already deeply established in music history.

The latest chapter, Foreign Tongues, arrived on July 10, 2026. The 14-track album reunited the band with Watt and includes guests Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Robert Smith and Chad Smith. An earlier Watts performance also appears on the record.

Recorded in under a month at London’s Metropolis Studios, the album offers a useful reminder that musicians can retain an appetite for making something together long after their place in history is secure.

Richards put it simply in the album’s release announcement: “To me, it’s all about the enjoyment of it.”

That enjoyment is central to the Stones’ appeal. The partnership still gives listeners something to follow in the present, alongside all the music they already know.

Upcoming concerts: no confirmed dates available at publication.

As of October 31, 2026, Ticketmaster Canada and the band’s verified Bandsintown profile listed no upcoming Rolling Stones concerts. There are therefore no verified Canadian or international dates to include in this report.

Band members have discussed possible future performances, including the idea of concert residencies. However, those discussions have not produced a confirmed schedule. In an October update reported by Gold Radio, Wood expressed enthusiasm for playing again while explaining that the whole band needed to be ready.

Fans should watch the Rolling Stones’ official website for announcements of venues, performance dates and ticket sales. Talk of a 2027 return remains a possibility rather than a confirmed tour.

For now, there is a new record to play and more than six decades of music to explore. Somewhere in that catalogue is a song a longtime fan knows by heart—and another listener is about to hear for the first time.