Amazon, Alphabet and Intel posted strong growth in key businesses, but cash use and spending plans triggered a sharp repricing across global markets

NEW YORK — A broad technology selloff accelerated Friday as investors weighed record artificial intelligence spending against the cash it is consuming, pushing the Nasdaq Composite down 2.86 per cent and Intel shares down 28.6 per cent.

The Oct. 30 retreat followed quarterly reports from Amazon, Alphabet and Intel.

Each company reported substantial demand in cloud computing, data centres or AI-related products, but the results also sharpened questions about how quickly the infrastructure boom will produce durable returns.

The S&P 500 fell 1.82 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.09 per cent. The MSCI global equity index dropped 1.51 per cent, according to Reuters market data at Friday’s close.

Alphabet fell another 1.4 per cent after losing 12.6 per cent Thursday, while Amazon declined 1.4 per cent.

Growth did not settle the spending question

The underlying business figures were not uniformly weak. Amazon said third-quarter sales rose 12 per cent from a year earlier to US$201.9 billion. Amazon Web Services sales increased 39 per cent to US$46 billion, and AWS operating income reached US$17.8 billion.

Alphabet reported revenue of US$127.6 billion, up 25 per cent.

Google Cloud revenue more than doubled to US$30.7 billion, while Alphabet’s operating income increased 30 per cent to US$40.6 billion. The company also disclosed US$28.7 billion in net proceeds from senior unsecured notes issued during the quarter.

Intel reported US$16.5 billion in revenue, a 21 per cent increase. Data Centre and AI revenue rose 78 per cent to US$7.3 billion. Its fourth-quarter outlook and warning that the PC slowdown could continue into the first half of 2027 nevertheless disappointed the market.

Why Canadian readers should pay attention

The market reaction matters beyond direct shareholders. U.S. technology companies carry heavy weights in global index funds and retirement portfolios held by Canadians.

A sustained drop can therefore affect registered retirement savings plans, tax-free savings accounts and institutional portfolios even when investors do not own the individual stocks.

The selloff also signals a change in the questions investors are asking. Demand for AI services remains strong, but revenue growth alone may no longer justify rising capital costs, debt issuance and weaker free cash flow. Canadian data-centre developers, utilities and technology suppliers tied to the same investment cycle could face closer scrutiny of financing and customer commitments.

Friday’s decline does not establish that the AI buildout has failed. It shows that markets are assigning more weight to funding costs and the timing of returns. Quarterly cash flow, capital spending and cloud margins will be important tests in the next round of earnings.