Ottawa’s new security plan links defence and intelligence with economic resilience, critical industries and secure supply chains

OTTAWA — The federal government has released a new national security strategy that treats economic resilience, industrial capacity and secure supply chains as core security issues alongside defence, public safety and intelligence.

The Plan for a Stronger Canada, released Thursday, identifies eight strategic capabilities Ottawa says it wants to protect or build: emerging technologies, critical minerals, defence, energy, transportation, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, food security, and payments, settlement and investment systems.

Ottawa describes the document as Canada’s first national security policy in more than 20 years. Its central idea is “strategic autonomy”: improving Canada’s ability to withstand external shocks and make policy choices without being overly dependent on a narrow group of foreign suppliers or partners.

A framework, with detailed plans still to come

The strategy organizes federal action under five headings: economic security, foreign policy, defence, public safety and intelligence. It promises follow-on plans in each area, but does not attach project-by-project costs, legislative text or delivery dates to most commitments.

On economic security, the government says it will use national security considerations in decisions about industrial support, innovation and foreign investment. It also proposes stronger information sharing with businesses and research institutions and new tools to address hostile foreign economic activity.

The foreign-policy section calls for trade diversification, a new partnership with the United States and closer alignment of Canada’s regional strategies. On defence, the strategy restates Canada’s path toward NATO’s five-per-cent defence investment pledge by 2035 and says the Canadian Armed Forces’ central mission will be defending Canada and Canadian interests.

Public-safety commitments include action against foreign interference, cybercrime, organized crime, financial crime and the fentanyl crisis. The intelligence section calls for greater Canadian collection and analysis capacity, stronger Five Eyes contributions, expanded use of artificial intelligence and secure cloud systems, and modernized authorities while protecting rights.

Implementation and oversight

Prime Minister Mark Carney is to convene a first ministers’ meeting on national security, though no date was announced. National security is also to become a regular item at future first ministers’ meetings, with greater information sharing among federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments.

The government says it will introduce proposals to modernize national security legislation within the strategy’s first year. It will also review the full security and intelligence system, including its laws, structures, capabilities and oversight bodies, before updating the strategy within four years.

Those future measures will determine the plan’s practical reach. Parliament and the public will still need details on costs, new powers, privacy protections, review mechanisms and how the strategy’s economic-security tests will affect investment and procurement decisions.