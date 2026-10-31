A cold morning turns mild, but visibility may fall tonight before a cloudy and showery Sunday and Monday

Issued 31 October 2026 at 7:37 a.m. EDT

Sun first, then fog and drizzle

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Weather Desk – A sunny Halloween will give way to fog, drizzle and then mild showers across Northwestern Ontario, creating the biggest travel concern after dark Saturday and through the first half of Sunday. Environment Canada had no active Ontario weather alerts at the package issue time.

Morning wind chills range from about -5 to -9 in the region, but afternoon highs rise to 9 to 12 C. Drivers should be ready for visibility to fall in fog patches tonight, particularly on rural stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway and secondary roads.

Saturday Halloween October 31

Kenora will be sunny with a high of 11 C after an early wind chill near -6. Cloud, a 40 per cent chance of drizzle and fog arrive tonight, with a low of 7 C. Fort Frances reaches 12 C as cloud increases and southeast winds rise to 20 km/h; drizzle and fog follow tonight, with a low of 7 C.

Dryden and Ignace will be sunny with highs near 10 C and lows near 6 C. Red Lake clears to sunshine and reaches 9 C before a low near 4 C. Sioux Lookout reaches 10 C, also falling to 4 C. All four areas carry a 40 per cent chance of drizzle late tonight or before morning, with fog patches developing.

Nipigon will be sunny with a high of 10 C and a low near 4 C. Greenstone, represented by the Geraldton-Longlac-Caramat forecast area, sees a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 10 C and a low near 2 C. Armstrong becomes sunny near noon, with west winds at 20 km/h, a high of 10 C and a low near 1 C.

Sunday November 1st

Cloud and a 40 per cent chance of drizzle dominate Sunday. Kenora and Dryden reach 13 C; Ignace also reaches 13 C. Red Lake and Sioux Lookout reach 12 C. Fort Frances is the warm spot at 15 C, with south winds developing at 20 km/h.

Nipigon reaches 10 C, while Armstrong reaches 12 C and Greenstone reaches 13 C. Fog patches should dissipate near noon. Sunday-night lows range from 7 C at Red Lake to 10 C at Kenora and Fort Frances.

Monday November 2nd

A 30 per cent chance of showers continues under cloud. Kenora, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Nipigon reach about 13 C. Dryden and Ignace reach 14 C, Greenstone reaches 14 C, and Fort Frances reaches 15 C.

Wardrobe

Start Saturday with a light insulated layer, gloves and a hat, then use layers that can be removed as temperatures rise. Reflective trim or lights will help Halloween pedestrians stand out after dark. Carry a water-resistant shell and choose footwear with good grip for fog-dampened surfaces and Monday showers.

Weather trivia

Fog forms when air near the ground cools enough for water vapour to condense into suspended droplets. Even without measurable rain, those droplets can wet roads and sharply reduce visibility.

Historical high and low

Historical high: 16.1 C in 1958 at Kenora

Historical low: -13.9 C in 1951 at Kenora