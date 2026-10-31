Big Trout Lake, Bearskin Lake and Attawapiskat face the strongest Saturday gusts before cloud and showers return early next week

Issued 31 October 2026 at 7:37 a.m. EDT

A brightening Halloween, but gusts linger in the Far North

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Clearing skies will spread across much of remote Northern Ontario on Saturday, but west winds gusting to 50 km/h around Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Kasabonika Lake and Bearskin Lake will make outdoor travel feel brisk. Environment Canada had no active Ontario weather alerts at the package issue time.

The main travel concerns are exposed-road and runway crosswinds in the northern communities, followed by cloud and showers returning late Sunday into Monday. Fog is not prominent in the Far North bulletin, but local visibility can still change quickly near lakes and low ground after dark.

Saturday Halloween October 31

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug at Big Trout Lake and Kasabonika Lake First Nation will be mainly cloudy before clearing near noon. West winds of 30 km/h will gust to 50, with a high of 6 C. Bearskin Lake First Nation follows a similar trend with clearing early in the afternoon, gusts to 50 km/h and a high of 5 C. Both areas fall to about 2 C tonight.

Sandy Lake will clear early in the afternoon after a mainly cloudy start. Southwest winds will reach 20 km/h with gusts to 40, and the high will be 7 C before a low near 1 C. Pikangikum First Nation will be mainly sunny after morning fog dissipates, reaching 8 C after an early wind chill near -5; the overnight low is 1 C.

Ogoki Post at Marten Falls First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation at Lansdowne House share Environment Canada’s Fort Hope-Lansdowne House-Ogoki forecast area. Cloud will clear late in the afternoon as west winds gust to 40 km/h. The high is 8 C and the low 2 C.

Attawapiskat First Nation will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early flurries. West winds of 30 km/h will gust to 50, with a high of 6 C and a low of -1 C tonight.

Sunday November 1st

Cloud returns to the western communities. Sandy Lake reaches 10 C, while Pikangikum reaches 11 C. Big Trout Lake and Kasabonika Lake reach 9 C; Bearskin Lake reaches 8 C. Marten Falls and Neskantaga should be mainly sunny and milder at 12 C.

Attawapiskat reaches 9 C as cloud increases early. Southwest winds gusting to 40 km/h will turn northwest and gust to 50 near noon. Sunday-night lows range from 1 C at Attawapiskat to 6 C at Sandy Lake and Pikangikum.

Monday November 2nd

Showers become possible as a milder system spreads east. Sandy Lake and Pikangikum have a 40 per cent chance of showers and highs near 11 C. Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika Lake and Bearskin Lake also have a 40 per cent chance, with highs near 9 C. Marten Falls and Neskantaga reach 11 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Attawapiskat stays cooler, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 5 C. No accumulation figure was included in the official forecast.

Wardrobe

Use a warm mid-layer, gloves and a wind-resistant outer shell for Saturday morning and for exposed travel near Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Bearskin Lake and Attawapiskat. Add reflective material for Halloween evening. A waterproof shell and water-resistant footwear become more useful Sunday night and Monday as shower chances increase.

Weather trivia

Wind chill describes the cooling effect of wind on exposed skin. That is why a temperature above freezing can still feel sharply colder during the morning gusts, even though wind chill does not make roads or objects colder than the actual air temperature.