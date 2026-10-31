Callers posing as internal IT staff are using live credential relays to defeat conventional multi-factor authentication at legal and financial firms

OTTAWA — The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is warning organizations about an active voice phishing campaign in which callers impersonate internal help desk staff and direct employees to fraudulent sign-in pages.

The Oct. 28 alert says multiple Canadian firms have been targeted, with activity increasingly focused on financial and legal organizations since July. Infrastructure naming Canadian organizations has been observed since January, and October activity has concentrated on the legal sector.

The campaign is designed to defeat ordinary multi-factor authentication. The fake page relays a victim’s credentials and authentication response to the legitimate service in real time, giving the attacker an authenticated session rather than merely collecting a password for later use.

How the calls work

Callers claim that an urgent passkey migration, MFA enrolment or password change is required. They may call personal or office phones, contact employees through Microsoft Teams or spoof a legitimate help desk number. References to real staff names or missed deadlines can make the request appear routine.

Victims are sent to an organization-branded page hosted under a generic or newly registered domain. The Cyber Centre says the names often combine words such as activate, enrol or register with terms such as passkey, SSO or MFA.

After gaining access, the actor may register another authentication method, delete security notices, search Microsoft 365 files through automated tools and steal data from SharePoint, OneDrive or connected services. Public reporting linked to the campaign describes extortion demands after data theft.

Protective steps for organizations and employees

The Cyber Centre recommends phishing-resistant authentication such as FIDO2 security keys, device-bound passkeys or platform authenticators, especially for administrators and other high-risk accounts. Organizations should also require managed devices where practical and strengthen identity checks for account recovery, MFA resets and new device enrolment.

Employees should independently verify any unexpected IT call using a known internal number or service channel. Caller ID, a familiar logo and a sense of urgency are not proof that a request is genuine. Staff should never visit an enrolment link supplied during an unsolicited call without separate confirmation.

If compromise is suspected, administrators should revoke active sessions and tokens, reset credentials, remove unauthorized authentication methods and review mailbox and file activity. Relevant identity-provider and Microsoft 365 audit logs should be preserved. Canadian organizations can report matching activity through My Cyber Portal or contact the Cyber Centre.

The warning is especially relevant to small organizations in Northwestern Ontario that may rely on a shared or outsourced help desk. A written verification procedure gives employees a safe way to pause a convincing call without delaying legitimate support.