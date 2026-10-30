The Tastiest Time of Year Is Finally Here

THUNDER BAY, ON, Thursday, October 29, 2026 – The Ultimate Burger Battle returns for its eighth year on November 1, kicking off United Way of Thunder Bay’s tastiest campaign.

The Ultimate Burger Battle brings together the power of food and the power of giving back; local eateries dream up a unique burger creation to sell for the month in a friendly battle of the burgers. At the end of the month, one of these spectacular burger creations will emerge victorious as Thunder Bay’s Ultimate Burger of the Year, as voted by Ultimate Burger Battle Ambassadors and Secret Judges. $2 from every burger sold will be donated to the United Way.

“The Ultimate Burger Battle has become such a fun tradition in our community, and it’s incredible to see how much it has grown since we started,” says Erika Mikkola, local realtor and Ultimate Burger Battle Chef de Mission. “This year, we have 40 participating restaurants locally, as well as four regional restaurants. We’ve also introduced exciting new changes, with more ways to get involved, more opportunities for restaurants to compete, and plenty of creative burgers to try. There’s never been a better time to dig in. Every burger purchased helps support our community, so let’s make this our tastiest year yet!”

The campaign kickoff was held this morning at The Landing Gathering Hall. In attendance were participating restaurants, Ultimate Burger Battle Ambassadors, sponsors, friends, and burger aficionados, including Al Sebastian, owner of TBay Modular Floors and the campaign’s presenting sponsor.

In addition to participating restaurants, this year’s campaign also features special supporter George’s Market & Celebrations. Throughout November, 10% of sales from their PBJB Burger (available Mondays), and AAA beef burger (available daily) will support United Way.

Several new elements mark the campaign’s eighth year. Previously, restaurants competed in Platinum and Gold categories, with only Platinum restaurants eligible for Ultimate Burger of the Year.

This year, the playing field has been levelled, and all local restaurants can compete for the top title. The Ambassador program has also expanded to include 25 Ambassadors and 7 Secret Judges, who will determine the 2026 winner. Meanwhile, Ultimate Burger Battle @ Work invites workplaces to order burgers for staff luncheons as part of their workplace campaigns.

Beyond the burgers, the campaign supports the community through United Way’s NOURISH the North, one of three impact areas funded by its BETTER is POSSIBLE campaign. NOURISH the North brings together farmers, food producers, Indigenous partners, community organizations and local businesses to build a sustainable, circular food system that strengthens communities across northwestern Ontario.

“The Ultimate Burger Battle is a delicious reminder that small actions can make a big difference in our community,” says Albert Brulé, CEO of United Way of Thunder Bay. “Every burger purchased helps support NOURISH the North, strengthening our local food system and helping connect people with the nutritious food they need. By bringing together local restaurants, businesses and community members, this campaign turns something we all love into meaningful support for individuals and families across our region. It’s a great example of how, when we come together, BETTER is POSSIBLE.”

The Ultimate Burger Battle runs through November. At the end of the month, the Ultimate Burger of the Year will be crowned, People’s Choice winners will be announced, and Most Ultimate Burgers Sold will be recognized.