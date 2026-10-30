Thunder Bay’s October 30–November 1 forecast brings Halloween sunshine, a nighttime shower chance and milder Sunday weather, plus trick-or-treating safety tips

Three-day outlook: October 30–November 1, 2026

Based on Environment Canada forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Friday, October 30.

THUNDER BAY — WEATHER — A sunny Halloween afternoon is in the forecast for Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Families heading out Saturday evening should bring warm layers and prepare for a chance of showers overnight. Sunday brings milder temperatures, with Thunder Bay reaching 14°C.

Friday, October 30: Sunshine and clouds, then a chilly night

Thunder Bay will see sunshine and clouds, with a high of 8°C. West winds increase to 20 km/h late in the morning. Skies clear tonight, with fog patches developing overnight and a low of −3°C.

Kakabeka Falls and the Cloud Bay–Dorion forecast area also reach 8°C, with northwest winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40. Shebandowan and Upsala–Raith reach 7°C. Overnight lows drop to −4°C around Shebandowan and −6°C around Upsala–Raith.

Saturday, October 31: Sunny for Halloween

Morning fog patches clear, leaving Thunder Bay sunny with a high of 11°C. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h, following a morning wind chill of −5. Sunshine extends across surrounding communities, with afternoon highs ranging from 10°C near Nipigon to 12°C around Shebandowan and Upsala–Raith.

Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers in Thunder Bay, with a low of 5°C. Kakabeka Falls, Cloud Bay–Dorion and areas west toward Shebandowan and Upsala also have a 30 per cent shower chance. Nipigon–Rossport is forecast to stay clear overnight. Shower timing during trick-or-treating hours remains uncertain.

Sunday, November 1: Milder, with a shower chance

Thunder Bay will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14°C. The shower chance continues Sunday night, with a low of 8°C. Most nearby inland areas also reach 14°C, while Nipigon–Rossport stays cooler at 10°C.

Each table entry shows the daytime high / following overnight low in °C. Surrounding-community values use Environment Canada’s named forecast areas, including broader regions for Saturday night and Sunday.

Community or forecast area Friday, Oct. 30 Halloween, Oct. 31 Sunday, Nov. 1 Thunder Bay 8 / −3 11 / 5 14 / 8 Kakabeka Falls, Whitefish Lake, Arrow Lake 8 / −3 11 / 4 14 / 7 Cloud Bay–Dorion 8 / −3 11 / 4 14 / 7 Shebandowan–Quetico area 7 / −4 12 / 5 14 / 8 Upsala–Raith 7 / −6 12 / 5 14 / 8 Nipigon–Rossport 6 / −2 10 / 5 10 / 8

Temperatures are from Environment Canada’s October 30 forecasts.

Halloween safety for trick-or-treaters

Dress for the evening: Put warm layers under costumes and bring a coat, toque and mittens. A water-resistant outer layer is useful with showers possible.

Put warm layers under costumes and bring a coat, toque and mittens. A water-resistant outer layer is useful with showers possible. Make the outer layer visible: Put reflective tape on coats and treat bags, and carry a flashlight or headlamp. A coat can cover a bright costume.

Put reflective tape on coats and treat bags, and carry a flashlight or headlamp. A coat can cover a bright costume. Prevent trips: Keep costume hems above the ground and wear sturdy footwear. Choose face paint or a mask that leaves vision clear.

Keep costume hems above the ground and wear sturdy footwear. Choose face paint or a mask that leaves vision clear. Plan the route: Young children should have an adult with them. Older children should travel in groups, follow an agreed route and have a set return time.

Young children should have an adult with them. Older children should travel in groups, follow an agreed route and have a set return time. Check treats at home: Have an adult inspect treats before children eat them. Discard opened, damaged or suspicious items.

Have an adult inspect treats before children eat them. Discard opened, damaged or suspicious items. Prepare the doorstep: Turn on outdoor lights, remove obstacles from walkways and use battery-powered candles in pumpkins.

Turn on outdoor lights, remove obstacles from walkways and use battery-powered candles in pumpkins. Cross safely: Use sidewalks and marked crossings where available. Never step out between parked vehicles. On roads without sidewalks, walk along the edge facing traffic.

Drivers should slow down through neighbourhoods, avoid distractions and watch carefully near driveways and stopped vehicles. Children may cross unexpectedly.