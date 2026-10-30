Remote Northern Ontario’s October 30–November 1 forecast brings flurries, a brighter Halloween and gusty northern winds, plus trick-or-treating safety tips

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Three-day forecast: October 30–November 1, 2026 – Based on Environment Canada forecasts issued Friday morning, October 30.

Families in remote Northern Ontario communities can expect a chilly start to Halloween weekend, followed by milder weather. Fort Severn and Peawanuck face a windy Saturday, with gusts forecast to reach 60 km/h.

Friday, October 30: Cloudy skies and scattered flurries affect much of the inland region. Some southern areas have a chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs range from 1°C to 4°C, followed by overnight lows of −3°C to −1°C. Fort Severn and Peawanuck get some sunshine, but morning wind chills reach −13 and −11, respectively.

Saturday, October 31 — Halloween: Many inland communities clear during the morning. Moosonee and Fort Albany remain mainly cloudy, while Attawapiskat clears late in the afternoon.

Fort Severn reaches 4°C and Peawanuck 5°C, with west winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60. Morning wind chills are −9 and −10, respectively. These are daytime wind forecasts; check the latest local forecast before trick-or-treating.

Saturday night is forecast to be clear across inland communities and much of the James Bay region. Fort Severn and Peawanuck have cloudy periods. Overnight lows range from 1°C to 3°C.

Sunday, November 1: Cloud returns inland, with highs of 8°C to 11°C. Moosonee and Fort Albany reach 12°C with sunshine and clouds. Attawapiskat reaches 10°C as cloud increases. Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain cooler at 5°C and 6°C.

A 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers develops Sunday night across several inland forecast regions and the Moosonee–Fort Albany area.

Each table entry shows the daytime high / following overnight low in °C. Saturday-night and Sunday temperatures follow Environment Canada’s broader extended-forecast regions.

Community or forecast area Friday, Oct. 30 Halloween, Oct. 31 Sunday, Nov. 1 Sandy Lake, Weagamow Lake, Deer Lake 3 / −1 7 / 3 9 / 6 Pikangikum, Poplar Hill, MacDowell 4 / −3 9 / 3 9 / 6 Pickle Lake, Cat Lake 4 / −1 9 / 3 10 / 6 Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake, Kingfisher Lake 3 / −1 9 / 3 10 / 6 Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika 2 / −1 7 / 3 8 / 4 Sachigo Lake, Bearskin Lake 2 / −1 7 / 3 8 / 4 Fort Hope, Lansdowne House, Ogoki 4 / −1 8 / 2 11 / 6 Webequie 4 / −1 7 / 2 11 / 6 Moosonee 3 / −2 6 / 1 12 / 5 Fort Albany 2 / −3 5 / 1 12 / 5 Attawapiskat 1 / −2 5 / 1 10 / 2 Fort Severn 1 / −2 4 / 2 5 / −1 Peawanuck 1 / −3 5 / 1 6 / −1

Temperatures are from Environment Canada’s October 30 forecasts.

Halloween safety for trick-or-treaters

Dress for the evening: Wear warm layers, a wind-resistant coat, a toque, mittens and sturdy footwear. Plan warm-up stops. Daytime highs do not describe temperatures after dark.

Wear warm layers, a wind-resistant coat, a toque, mittens and sturdy footwear. Plan warm-up stops. Daytime highs do not describe temperatures after dark. Make costumes visible: Add reflective tape to coats and treat bags, and carry a flashlight or headlamp.

Add reflective tape to coats and treat bags, and carry a flashlight or headlamp. Keep vision and footing clear: Avoid dragging hems and masks that block sight. Face paint can be a better option.

Avoid dragging hems and masks that block sight. Face paint can be a better option. Travel together: Young children need an adult. Older children should stay in groups, follow an agreed route and have a return time.

Young children need an adult. Older children should stay in groups, follow an agreed route and have a return time. Check treats at home: Have an adult inspect the collection before eating. Discard opened, damaged or suspicious items.

Have an adult inspect the collection before eating. Discard opened, damaged or suspicious items. Welcome visitors safely: Light entrances, clear walkways and use battery-powered candles in pumpkins.

Light entrances, clear walkways and use battery-powered candles in pumpkins. Use safe walking routes: Choose sidewalks or paths. Where none exist, walk along the edge facing traffic. Cross carefully and never step out between parked vehicles. Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions and watch closely near driveways and stopped vehicles.

No Ontario alerts appeared in Environment Canada’s alert table when checked for this report. Check updated forecasts and community notices before heading out.