Northwestern Ontario’s October 30–November 1 forecast brings Halloween sunshine, milder temperatures and a shower chance, plus trick-or-treating safety tips

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – October 30–November 1, 2026 –Based on Environment Canada forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 a.m. CDT Friday, October 30.

Friday, October 30: Much of Northwestern Ontario stays cloudy, with more sunshine in the Rainy River district. Red Lake, Ear Falls and Sioux Lookout have a 30 per cent chance of morning flurries. Highs range from 3°C to 8°C. Temperatures fall below freezing overnight, with fog patches developing in many communities.

Saturday, October 31 — Halloween: Most communities can expect sunny or mainly sunny skies after morning fog clears, with highs of 9°C to 12°C. Fort Frances sees increasing afternoon cloud. Winds stay light across much of the west, although Manitouwadge has west winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 during the day.

For trick-or-treaters, Saturday night brings a 30 per cent chance of showers to Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan and Thunder Bay. Red Lake and Sioux Lookout turn cloudy, while the Nipigon–Marathon region stays clear. Overnight lows range from 2°C around Greenstone and Lake Nipigon to 8°C in Fort Frances. These are overnight minimums, not temperatures for a specific trick-or-treating hour.

Sunday, November 1: Cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecast across the listed communities. Highs range from 10°C along the Nipigon–Marathon corridor to 15°C in Fort Frances. Most inland centres reach 12°C to 14°C.

Each table entry shows the daytime high / following overnight low in °C. Saturday-night and Sunday values follow Environment Canada’s broader extended-forecast regions.

Community or forecast area Friday, Oct. 30 Halloween, Oct. 31 Sunday, Nov. 1 Kenora, Grassy Narrows, Whitedog 6 / −2 11 / 7 13 / 10 Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, Morson 6 / −2 11 / 7 13 / 10 Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace 5 / −3 10 / 7 13 / 9 Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River 8 / −4 12 / 8 15 / 10 Atikokan, Shebandowan 7 / −4 12 / 5 14 / 8 Upsala, Raith 7 / −6 12 / 5 14 / 8 Red Lake, Ear Falls, Perrault Falls 5 / −4 9 / 3 12 / 7 Sioux Lookout, Savant Lake 5 / −4 10 / 3 13 / 8 Armstrong, Beardmore, Gull Bay 6 / −4 11 / 2 12 / 8 Geraldton, Longlac 3 / −4 10 / 2 13 / 8 Manitouwadge 3 / −2 10 / 2 13 / 8 Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon, Schreiber 6 / −2 10 / 5 10 / 8 Thunder Bay 8 / −3 11 / 5 14 / 8

Temperatures are from Environment Canada’s October 30 forecasts.

Halloween safety for families

Dress for the evening: Put warm layers under costumes and bring a coat, hat and mittens. A water-resistant outer layer is useful where showers are possible.

Put warm layers under costumes and bring a coat, hat and mittens. A water-resistant outer layer is useful where showers are possible. Be easy to see: Add reflective tape to costumes and treat bags. Carry a flashlight or headlamp, especially on roads with limited lighting.

Add reflective tape to costumes and treat bags. Carry a flashlight or headlamp, especially on roads with limited lighting. Prevent trips: Keep costume hems above the ground and wear sturdy footwear. Avoid masks that block vision.

Keep costume hems above the ground and wear sturdy footwear. Avoid masks that block vision. Stay together: Young children should have an adult with them. Older children should travel in groups, agree on a route and have a set return time.

Young children should have an adult with them. Older children should travel in groups, agree on a route and have a set return time. Check treats: An adult should inspect treats before children eat them. Discard opened, damaged or suspicious items.

An adult should inspect treats before children eat them. Discard opened, damaged or suspicious items. Make homes welcoming: Turn on outdoor lights, clear walkways and use battery-powered candles in pumpkins.

Turn on outdoor lights, clear walkways and use battery-powered candles in pumpkins. Cross carefully: Use sidewalks or paths. Where none exist, walk along the edge facing traffic. Never cross between parked vehicles.

Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions and watch for children near driveways, intersections and stopped vehicles.