OPP lay impaired-driving, weapons and cocaine-trafficking charges following an October 28 stop on Arthur Street

THUNDER BAY — NEWS — Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop that led to a brief foot pursuit involving the driver, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Thunder Bay OPP say officers observed a front-seat passenger consuming drugs and a rear-seat passenger not wearing a seat belt on Highway 61 shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

The vehicle was stopped on Arthur Street. Police allege the driver became combative during an arrest for impaired operation and was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Luke Simmans, 29, of Marathon, faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs;

Resisting a peace officer;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice;

Three counts of failure to comply with a release order;

Driving while under suspension;

Failing to surrender a motor vehicle permit;

Failing to surrender an insurance card.

Police listed Simmans’ appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay for Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Aaron Boucher, 42, of Fort William First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine;

Being a passenger who failed to properly wear a seat belt.

Boucher is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, January 20, 2027.

The release did not identify the alleged weapon or disclose the quantity of cocaine involved.

All charges are allegations. Both accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges include federal criminal offences and provincial traffic offences. The penalties below describe what the law allows following a conviction. A sentence would depend on the facts proven, any relevant criminal record and the applicable sentencing rules.

The Criminal Code charges carry different maximum penalties. Each listed Criminal Code offence can proceed by indictment or by the summary conviction process. That choice affects the available sentence.

Charge What the allegation means Maximum imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment Operation while impaired Driving while alcohol, drugs or both impair the ability to drive. 10 years. Resisting a peace officer Resisting or deliberately obstructing an officer carrying out lawful duties. Two years. Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose Possessing a weapon or related item for a purpose dangerous to public peace or to commit an offence. 10 years. Personation to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice Fraudulently using another person’s identity to evade arrest or prosecution, or interfere with justice. 10 years. Failure to comply with a release order Allegedly breaching a condition of a court release order without a lawful excuse. Police listed three counts. Two years for each count.

For these Criminal Code offences, prosecution by summary conviction carries a maximum of two years less a day in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both. Maximum penalties for separate counts should not be added together as a prediction of the eventual sentence.

An impaired-driving conviction also ordinarily carries a minimum $1,000 fine for a first offence, with minimum jail terms of 30 days for a second offence and 120 days for subsequent offences. A first offence also brings a court-ordered driving prohibition of one to three years, plus any prison term imposed.

The cocaine charge alleges possession with an intent to traffic. The Crown would have to prove both knowing possession and the trafficking purpose. Trafficking includes unlawful selling, giving, transferring or delivering a controlled substance; a completed sale is not required for a possession-for-trafficking charge.

Cocaine is a Schedule I substance. Possession for the purpose of trafficking under section 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. That is the statutory ceiling, not an automatic sentence.

The provincial charges carry separate penalties.

Driving while suspended: Under the general provision in section 53 of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, a first offence carries a $1,000 to $5,000 fine , up to six months in jail , or both. A qualifying subsequent offence carries a $2,000 to $5,000 fine , with the same jail maximum. Conviction adds a six-month licence suspension .

Under the general provision in section 53 of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, a first offence carries a , up to , or both. A qualifying subsequent offence carries a , with the same jail maximum. Conviction adds a . Failing to surrender a vehicle permit: This concerns producing the vehicle registration document for police inspection. The general statutory fine range is $60 to $1,000 .

This concerns producing the vehicle registration document for police inspection. The general statutory fine range is . Failing to surrender an insurance card: This concerns producing proof of insurance for inspection and carries a fine of up to $400 . The charge does not itself establish that the vehicle was uninsured.

This concerns producing proof of insurance for inspection and carries a fine of . The charge does not itself establish that the vehicle was uninsured. Passenger failing to properly wear a seat belt: An adult passenger must properly wear the seat belt provided, subject to legal exemptions. The fine range is $200 to $1,000.

Higher suspended-driving fines apply where the existing suspension falls under sections 41 or 42 of the Highway Traffic Act: $5,000 to $25,000 for a first offence and $10,000 to $50,000 for a qualifying subsequent offence. Police did not specify the basis of the alleged suspension in this case.

OPP encourage anyone reporting an emergency to call 911. Non-emergency reports can be made to 1-888-310-1122.