Thunder Bay’s October 29–31 forecast brings gusty winds, a shower chance and a sunny Halloween. Includes Kakabeka Falls, Gillies, Nipigon and nearby areas

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Thursday, October 29, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Gusty winds and a chance of showers will keep rain jackets useful Thursday in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Skies brighten Friday, followed by sunshine and a high of 10°C in the city on Halloween. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing before the weekend.

This outlook uses Environment Canada forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, October 29. The city’s alert page reported no alerts in effect at 5:05 a.m. EDT.

Thursday morning snapshot

At 5 a.m. EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported mostly cloudy skies and 8.5°C. West winds were blowing at 22 km/h, gusting to 32.

Humidity was 84 per cent, visibility was 24 kilometres, and barometric pressure was 101.0 kPa and rising. These observations are from the airport; conditions can differ across the city and nearby townships.

Thursday, October 29: cloudy and gusty

Thunder Bay remains mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures hold near 8°C.

West winds increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50, late in the morning. The UV index is 2, or low.

Tonight stays mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent evening shower chance. Northwest winds continue gusting to 50 km/h before easing late in the evening. The overnight low is −1°C.

Friday, October 30: sunshine returns

A mix of sun and cloud gives way to clearing late in the morning. The high is 8°C, with west winds increasing to 20 km/hduring the afternoon.

Friday night is clear and colder, with a low of −3°C. Plan for a chilly start to Saturday.

Saturday, October 31: a sunny Halloween

Saturday brings sunshine and a high of 10°C. Clouds increase Saturday night, with an overnight low of 1°C.

The daytime outlook looks favourable for outdoor activities. Families heading out for Halloween should still plan for cooler conditions after sunset. The 10°C high is not an evening temperature forecast.

Three-day temperatures around Thunder Bay

Each entry shows daytime high / overnight low in °C. Where Thursday temperatures remain steady, that value is shown. Shebandowan and Upsala–Raith use their regional forecast areas, including the broader extended outlook for Friday night and Saturday.

Community Thursday, Oct. 29 Friday, Oct. 30 Saturday, Oct. 31 Thunder Bay 8 / −1 8 / −3 10 / 1 Kakabeka Falls 7 / −1 7 / −6 11 / −1 Gillies 7 / −1 7 / −6 11 / −1 Shebandowan 6 / −2 8 / −4 11 / 2 Upsala–Raith 6 / −3 6 / −4 11 / 2 Nipigon–Rossport 8 / −1 6 / −1 8 / 4

Kakabeka Falls and Gillies: Thursday brings a 30 per cent afternoon shower chance and gusts to 50 km/h. Friday clears around noon. The coldest night in this outlook is Friday night, when both forecasts drop to −6°C. Sunshine returns Saturday, with a high of 11°C.

Shebandowan and Upsala–Raith: Both areas have a 30 per cent afternoon shower chance Thursday, followed by clearing around noon Friday. Saturday is sunny, with a regional high of 11°C.

Nipigon–Rossport: Showers remain possible Thursday afternoon and overnight. Northwest gusts reach 50 km/h. Friday starts cold, with a wind chill near −7, before skies clear early in the afternoon. Saturday is sunny, reaching 8°C.

What to wear and how to plan

A wind-resistant, water-resistant jacket and comfortable layers will suit Thursday. Keep gloves and a toque handy for early departures Friday and Saturday.

Allow time to clear frost from vehicle windows. Where surfaces remain wet as temperatures fall below freezing, watch for slippery patches on steps, sidewalks and untreated roads.

For Halloween, leave room for warm layers under costumes. Reflective details and a flashlight will help children remain visible after dark.

Weather fact

Environment Canada lists Thunder Bay’s normal high for this forecast period as 6°C. Saturday’s predicted 10°C is four degrees above that benchmark, even with a cold start to the day.