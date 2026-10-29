Thunder Bay grocery deals for Oct. 29–Nov. 4: $2.48/lb chicken, 99-cent apples, pantry savings, George’s Market specials and four budget recipes

Grocery deals for October 29–November 4, 2026, plus George’s Market specials and four recipes to stretch the grocery dollar.

THUNDER BAY — October 29, 2026 — Whole chicken at $2.48 a pound, apples at 99 cents a pound and four bell peppers for $2.88 give Thunder Bay households useful starting points for this week’s grocery list.

Walmart’s whole chicken can anchor a roast dinner. FreshCo and Safeway have affordable apples, Giant Tiger offers inexpensive peppers and mushrooms, and Real Canadian Superstore has large bags of pasta and flour for households cooking from scratch.

George’s Market’s supplied specials add boneless butterfly pork chops at $3.99 a pound and broccoli or cauliflower at $2.99 each.

These are selected meal-building deals from flyers serving Thunder Bay, checked October 29. Availability can vary by location.

This week’s shopping-list starters

Product Store Advertised price What to watch Maple Leaf fresh whole chicken Walmart $2.48/lb Actual cost depends on weight; while quantities last Ambrosia apples FreshCo 99¢/lb Buy the quantity needed Gala or Ambrosia apples Safeway 99¢/lb Useful for lunches and baking Rainbow peppers, four-pack Giant Tiger $2.88 72¢ each; ends November 3 Whole white mushrooms, 227 g Giant Tiger $1.44 Ends November 3 No Name flour, 10 kg Superstore $9.88 About 99¢/kg, before any points No Name pasta, selected 1.81–2 kg bags Superstore $4 Limit four; $4.47 each over limit Boneless butterfly pork chops George’s Market $3.99/lb Confirm promotion dates

FreshCo: apples, ground pork and pantry purchases

The FreshCo flyer, viewed with FreshCo Thunder Bay at 70 North Court Street selected, includes:

Ambrosia apples: 99¢/lb

Compliments ground pork, 454 g: $3.77

Fresh chicken legs, back attached, three to five pieces per tray: $8

Selected Unico beans or tomatoes, 540–796 mL, or Divella pasta, 500 g: three for $5

Compliments cheese bars, 400 g: $4.77

Selected Lal Qilla or Saleem Caravan rice, 4.54 kg: $10.99

The chicken costs $8 per tray, so compare package weights. The rice works out to approximately $2.42/kg.

Beans, tomatoes and pasta can supply several inexpensive suppers. Check eligible products and the single-item price before buying fewer than three.

Safeway: 99-cent apples and baking staples

Safeway’s Thunder Bay flyer offers Gala or Ambrosia apples for 99¢/lb and Robin Hood flour, 10 kg, for $11.97.

Other useful purchases include:

Fresh regular ground beef, family-size packs: $4.88/lb

Compliments butter, 454 g: $4.99

Compliments free-run eggs, 12-pack: $4.99

Catelli pasta, 900 g: $2.97

The pasta costs about $3.30/kg. Superstore’s larger bags have a lower unit price, but Safeway’s package requires less money at checkout.

Walmart: whole chicken leads the meat deals

Walmart’s flyer serving Thunder Bay advertises Maple Leaf fresh whole chicken at $2.48/lb, while quantities last. A bird weighing exactly four pounds would cost $9.92. The package’s actual weight determines the bill.

Fresh bone-in pork chop combo packs are $3.62/lb. George’s boneless butterfly chops are a different cut, so compare bone content and usable portions alongside the price.

A whole chicken can provide a roast supper and, when enough meat remains, ingredients for sandwiches or soup.

Giant Tiger: peppers and mushrooms for $4.32

Giant Tiger’s October 28–November 3 flyer includes:

Rainbow peppers, four-pack: $2.88

Whole white mushrooms, 227 g: $1.44

Prego pasta sauce, selected 645 mL jars: $1.97

Wonder bread, selected 570–675 g loaves: $2.25

One pepper pack and one mushroom package total $4.32. Add a jar of Prego sauce and the purchase reaches $6.29, before pasta or protein.

Those vegetables can work across pasta, a pork skillet and sandwiches. These offers end Tuesday, November 3, a day before most flyers in this roundup.

Metro: chicken, beans and flour

Metro’s Thunder Bay flyer lists fresh split chicken breasts or fresh chicken wings at $3.99/lb.

A separate offer features fresh skinless, bone-in chicken breasts at $4.49/lb. Check the cut carefully when comparing chicken prices.

Pantry picks include:

Selected Primo beans, 540 mL: $1.49

Italpasta, 900 g: $2.49

Robin Hood or Five Roses flour, 10 kg: $11.97

The Italpasta costs approximately $2.77/kg. Beans can stretch a pasta supper or provide protein in a meatless meal.

Real Canadian Superstore: bulk staples and purchase limits

Superstore’s flyer serving Thunder Bay includes:

Product Advertised price Conditions No Name flour, 10 kg $9.88 Selected varieties No Name pasta, 1.81–2 kg $4 Limit four; $4.47 each over limit No Name whole grain oats, 900 g–1 kg $2.77 Selected varieties No Name tomatoes, 796 mL $1.79 Limit four; $1.99 each over limit No Name frozen vegetables, 2 kg $5.99 Selected varieties Suraj dried beans, lentils or chickpeas, 1.8–1.81 kg $4.99 Limit four; $5.99 each over limit

The two-kilogram pasta option costs $2/kg. Check the bag because some eligible varieties contain 1.81 kg.

The Suraj offer covers dried pulses, which require preparation according to the package.

For meat, boneless pork half loin is $3/lb. A larger piece can be divided into a roast and chops if the purchase fits the budget and available freezer space.

Any PC Optimum points offer is separate from the cash price. Check activation requirements before counting on bonus points.

Skaf’s Just Basics: practical vegetable bags

Skaf’s October 29–November 4 specials include five-pound bags of carrots or cooking onions for $4.99 each, roughly $1/lb.

Pork tenderloin is $4.99/lb, while Rogers flour, 10 kg, is $14.99.

The vegetable bags suit soup, stew and roast dinners. If five pounds is too much, consider splitting a bag with another household.

George’s Market: pork chops, produce and deli specials

The two supplied George’s Market images advertise:

Product Advertised price Broccoli or cauliflower $2.99 each Chinese mandarin oranges, four-pound box $7.49 Ontario mini cucumbers, six-pack $2.99 Green seedless grapes $3.49/lb Raspberries, 170 g $2.99 Boneless butterfly pork chops $3.99/lb Boneless chicken breasts $6.99/lb AAA Black Angus ribeye steaks $26.99/lb AAA Black Angus striploin steaks $24.99/lb AAA Black Angus T-bone steaks $24.99/lb Black Forest ham $1.39/100 g Oven-roasted turkey breast $2.49/100 g Soppressata or Calabrese sausage $2.69/100 g Provolone cheese $1.99/100 g

For households watching every dollar, the pork chops, vegetables and lunch ingredients deserve attention.

The mandarin box works out to approximately $1.87/lb, while the mini cucumbers cost roughly 50 cents each.

At the deli, 200 g of ham costs $2.78 and 200 g of Provolone costs $3.98. Together, those purchases total $6.76, before bread.

The supplied images show no sale dates. Confirm the promotion is active before making a special trip.

Superior Seasons: apple seconds and local-food options

The Superior Seasons catalogue displays these offers for its November 4 distribution:

Product Displayed quantity Price Warner’s Farm mixed apple seconds Two litres, approximately two pounds $2.25, regular $2.75 Belluz Farms small/medium orange carrots 1.5 litres, approximately 1.5 pounds $5, regular $6 St. David’s Hydroponics sweet pepper seconds Each, approximately half a pound $2, regular $3 Thunder Oak Cheese Farm plain, garlic or Cajun curds 300 g $7, regular $8

Apple seconds may suit oatmeal or baking. Compare quantity and intended use with supermarket options; a sale label alone does not establish the lowest unit price.

The ordering page lists Sunday, November 1, at 4:30 p.m. as the closing time for Wednesday, November 4 distribution. Check pickup or delivery arrangements, applicable charges and final availability before ordering.

What to stock up on—and how to protect the budget

Pantry staples: Flour, oats, pasta, canned tomatoes and dried pulses are useful when the household already eats them. Check cupboard space and purchase limits before buying large quantities.

Freezer ingredients: Divide suitable sale meat into meal-sized portions. Frozen vegetables can help reduce waste when fresh produce tends to spoil before it is used.

Produce with several uses: Apples, peppers, mushrooms, carrots and onions can appear in multiple meals. Plan those meals before shopping and use the most perishable ingredients first.

Watch the checkout total: A large bag may offer a lower unit price while leaving too little money for milk, eggs and other essentials. Choose quantities that work for the whole week.

Count travel costs: An additional store visit should save more than it costs. Loyalty points earned later are also separate from money taken off today’s bill.

Four recipes using this week’s deals

Each recipe makes about four servings. Estimates cover the specified sale ingredients used. Oil, spices, sauces, optional additions and travel costs are extra. Buying full packages costs more than the portions used.

Roast chicken with carrots and onions

Ingredients: One whole chicken weighing approximately four pounds, two pounds of carrots, one pound of onions, two tablespoons of oil, garlic, pepper and dried herbs.

Heat the oven to 190°C. Cut the vegetables into similar-sized pieces, toss with oil and seasonings, and place around the chicken in a roasting pan.

Roast until the vegetables are tender and the whole chicken reaches 82°C, checked with a food thermometer away from bone. Rest before carving.

Sale-ingredient subtotal: A four-pound Walmart chicken and the portions of Skaf’s carrots and onions total approximately $12.91, or $3.23 per serving. Actual chicken weight changes the cost.

Pork, pepper and mushroom skillet

Ingredients: 1½ pounds of George’s boneless butterfly pork chops, two Giant Tiger peppers, one 227 g package of its mushrooms, one tablespoon of oil, garlic and two tablespoons of soy sauce.

Slice the pork into strips. Cook in a hot skillet with oil, turning as needed. Add sliced peppers and mushrooms and cook until tender. Stir in garlic and soy sauce, adding a splash of water if needed.

Ensure the pork reaches 71°C. Serve with rice or another side already on hand.

Sale-ingredient subtotal: Pork, peppers and mushrooms total approximately $8.87, or $2.22 per serving, before the side and pantry additions.

Bean and vegetable pasta

Ingredients: 500 g of pasta from Superstore’s two-kilogram option, one 645 mL jar of Giant Tiger Prego sauce, two of its peppers, one 227 g package of mushrooms and one selected 540 mL can of Metro Primo beans, drained and rinsed.

Cook the pasta according to its package. Soften chopped peppers and mushrooms in a little oil. Stir in the sauce and beans and simmer until hot. Toss with drained pasta, adding a little pasta water if needed.

Sale-ingredient subtotal: Approximately $7.34, or $1.84 per serving, before oil and seasonings.

Warm apple oatmeal

Ingredients: 200 g of quick oats from Superstore’s one-kilogram option, one pound of FreshCo or Safeway sale apples, approximately one litre of water and cinnamon to taste.

Core and chop the apples. Simmer them in the water until beginning to soften. Stir in oats and cook according to the package, adding water to reach the preferred texture.

Sprinkle with cinnamon. Add milk or yogurt if desired.

Sale-ingredient subtotal: Oats and apples total approximately $1.54, or 39 cents per serving, before cinnamon and toppings. Suitable Superior Seasons apple seconds offer another option at a different cost.

Health Canada recommends 82°C for whole poultry, 74°C for chicken pieces and 71°C for pork cuts or ground pork. Use a food thermometer to check.