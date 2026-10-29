Remote Northern Ontario Weather October 29–31: Flurries, Gusty Winds and a Milder Halloween

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Thursday, October 29, 2026

NORTHERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Rain, flurries and gusty winds will give way to a milder Halloween across many remote Northern Ontario communities. Near Hudson Bay, Friday morning will feel sharply colder, with wind chills near −16 in Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

This outlook uses Environment Canada forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, October 29, equivalent to 4:30 a.m. CDT. The alert table checked for this report did not list alerts for the communities below, although some forecasts include freezing-rain risks.

Three-day community outlook

Each entry shows daytime high / overnight low in °C, except where changing daytime temperatures are noted. Communities follow Environment Canada forecast areas; Friday-night and Saturday values use its broader extended forecast regions.

Community or forecast area Thursday, Oct. 29 Friday, Oct. 30 Saturday, Oct. 31 Sandy Lake–Weagamow Lake–Deer Lake 2 / −2 3 / 1 6 / 2 Pikangikum–Poplar Hill 2 / 0 4 / 1 6 / 2 Pickle Lake–Cat Lake 2 / −1 4 / −1 8 / 3 Summer Beaver–Wunnummin Lake–Kingfisher Lake 3 / 0 3 / −1 8 / 3 Big Trout Lake–Kasabonika 2 / −3 2 / −1 6 / 2 Sachigo Lake–Bearskin Lake 2 / −3 1 / −1 6 / 2 Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki Falling to 1 / −2 4 / −2 8 / 3 Webequie Variable* / −1 3 / −2 8 / 3 Moosonee 8 / −1 2 / 0 6 / 1 Fort Albany 6** / −3 2 / 0 6 / 1 Attawapiskat 4 / −4 1 / −1 4 / 3 Fort Severn Near 1 / −8 1 / −2 4 / 2 Peawanuck 2 / −7 0 / −3 3 / 1

Webequie falls to 1°C Thursday morning, then warms. Fort Albany’s 6°C high is followed by a drop to 3°C Thursday afternoon.

Thursday: mixed precipitation and local icing risks

Flurries affect Sandy Lake, Weagamow Lake, Deer Lake, Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake. Big Trout Lake–Kasabonika faces a morning freezing-rain risk and about 2 cm of snow. Rain or snow also affects Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and Cat Lake.

Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake and Kingfisher Lake have rain or snow, with north winds gusting to 60 km/h. Snow continues overnight, with local amounts of 2 cm.

Webequie has an afternoon freezing-rain risk. Rain or snow eases near noon, followed by a 60 per cent chance of flurries or showers. North winds gust to 60 km/h, easing to gusts of 50 overnight.

Attawapiskat sees showers or flurries taper during the afternoon, although a 30 per cent chance continues. Peawanuckgets flurries near noon, while Fort Severn’s mixed precipitation changes to flurries during the morning.

Friday: clouds inland, sharp wind chills near Hudson Bay

Friday stays mostly cloudy inland. Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Cat Lake retain a 30 per cent morning flurry chance. Big Trout Lake–Kasabonika has west winds gusting to 60 km/h.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck get sunny breaks, but west winds gusting to 50 km/h make the morning feel like −16. Thursday night’s lows fall to −8°C in Fort Severn and −7°C in Peawanuck.

Attawapiskat stays mainly cloudy, with a high of 1°C and a morning wind chill near −10. Webequie reaches 3°C under cloudy skies, with gusts to 50 km/h.

Saturday: a milder Halloween

Saturday looks more favourable for outdoor activities inland. The Sandy Lake–Pikangikum and Big Trout Lake–Sachigo Lake regions get sunshine mixed with cloud and highs of 6°C.

The Pickle Lake–Wunnummin Lake and Fort Hope–Webequie regions reach 8°C under sunny skies. Moosonee and Fort Albany get sun and cloud with highs of 6°C.

Clouds persist farther north and along parts of the coast: Attawapiskat reaches 4°C, Fort Severn 4°C and Peawanuck 3°C. Fort Severn remains windy. These are daytime highs, rather than temperatures specifically forecast for trick-or-treating hours.

What to wear and how to plan

Warm layers, a wind-resistant jacket, gloves and a toque will help through Friday. Waterproof boots with good grip are useful where rain, snow and freezing temperatures overlap.

For Halloween, leave room for warm clothing under costumes. If flying, confirm departure information with your airline before heading to the airport. Check updated local forecasts and alerts before travelling.

Weather fact: Webequie’s forecast Halloween high of 8°C is six degrees above the normal daytime high of 2°C listed by Environment Canada for this forecast period.