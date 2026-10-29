Every business has a story. The question is whether its website tells it well. Odyssey Design Co., a San Antonio web design company, is answering that question with custom-built websites, tailored digital experiences, and SEO strategies designed to boost visibility and customer engagement. With premium website and branding projects now open for 2026, the team is inviting local businesses to take the next step online.

Odyssey Design is a team of creatives and developers with a passion for web design, e-commerce, web hosting, and content writing. The company describes its approach in simple terms: “Our passion and love for taking businesses online is fueled by the inspiring story we believe each business has to tell.”

Built Around Your Business, Not a Template

Odyssey Design is a full-service web design company that takes a website project from start to finish. Its development service brings together brand development, search engine optimization, and a strong focus on visitor conversions. Every website is built with a responsive design so it works on all devices, which keeps San Antonio businesses competitive on any screen.

The scope is as wide as the clients it serves. The team can build anything from a simple one-page website to a large e-commerce solution with a custom directory.

The team also acts as an extension of each client’s own staff. In the company’s words, they serve as ambassadors, advocates, and representatives who keep a project moving even when the business owner does not have time to push it forward. The company’s expertise, combined with the client’s knowledge of their brand, goals, and audience, is what makes a project succeed.

One Team, Every Service Your Brand Needs

Odyssey Design offers a complete range of online services and digital solutions under one roof:

Website Design and Development: Custom-designed websites that are user-friendly, responsive, and visually appealing.

E-Commerce Solutions: Online stores with integrated checkout, built to drive sales and improve the customer experience.

SEO and Digital Visibility: Keyword research, technical on-page optimization, and content writing, plus local SEO for San Antonio businesses.

Logo and Brand Design: Unique logos and corporate identity packages that reflect a brand and leave a lasting impression.

Graphic Design: Print ads, trade show graphics, and captivating visuals that build professional credibility.

Photography and Video: Professional photos and videos that elevate a brand’s online and offline presence.

Content Writing: High-quality, SEO-optimized content written to help websites stand out and perform on Google.

Web Hosting: Shared and dedicated hosting for businesses big and small, customizable to each business’s requirements, with flexibility and added security.

Support and Maintenance: Ongoing support, updates, and maintenance plans to keep a website secure and performing smoothly after launch.

From Idea to Live Website in Four Steps

Odyssey Design guides every project through its streamlined Four-Step Gateway:

Concept and Planning Layout and Design Coding and Marketing Website Launch

Clear communication and regular updates run through the entire process, so each client’s vision becomes a live website within the agreed timeframe. Clients feel the difference. One client, Sossi, singled out the weekly updates that kept her team informed and involved at every step.

What Does a Custom Website Cost?

Cost is one of the first questions business owners ask. Odyssey Design offers four website design and development packages: Basic, Professional, Premium, and Ultra Premium. Each package is split in two equal parts, with half due as a deposit to start the project and the other half paid in future payments.

Website Design and Development packages

Package Total price Deposit to start Future payments Basic $6,500 $3,250 $3,250 Professional $9,500 $4,750 $4,750 Premium $15,500 $7,750 $7,750 Ultra Premium $22,000 $11,000 $11,000

Optional add-ons

Logo and Branding: $450

Website Pictures (80 to 100 images): $1,250

Promo Video: $1,250

Website Video: $2,500

Business owners can request a free estimate at https://odysseydesignco.com/free-estimate/

See the Work in Action

Odyssey Design’s portfolio shows what custom looks like across industries and disciplines. It spans website design and development, logo design, print media, photography, and social media.

Website design and development highlights include Blue Oasis Massage, Blues Crews Roofing, Visualizeit LLC, JTA Wellness, Burger Boy, Qubix Data Solutions, Premier Medical Staffing Unlimited, KBK To The Trade, Digital Technology Solutions, Bradley Landscaping, Hammer Time Home Repairs, God Save The Clean, BlueBonnet Pet Crematory, Lone Star Paramotor, and FACADESXi.

Logo and brand design highlights include Skates on Deck, Pape Pecan House, Premier College Concierge, FACADESXi, Lupalm, Crazy Jelly, Sunny’s Alteration, Band of Brothers, Kimberly’s Restaurant, Salty Veterans Offroad, BIGOCARDS, Injected by Martha, Santana Painting Services, River City Precast, Sunray Pool, and Solomon’s Certifications.

Print media work includes brochures, flyers, and door hangers for brands such as Solomon’s, ALLTEX, and OCD Cleaners.

The full collection is open to browse at https://odysseydesignco.com/portfolio/

Serving the Industries That Keep Business Moving

Odyssey Design offers tailored development services that help businesses and startups achieve scalable growth and improved ROI across:

Healthcare and Fitness

Travel and Hospitality

Transport and Logistics

Education and eLearning

Fintech and Banking

Retail and E-Commerce

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

A Dedicated Team With the Right Tools

Clients can hire dedicated designers and developers for an all-in-one solution. The team works across design tools including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe XD, Figma, and CorelDRAW. On the front end, it builds with HTML, CSS, SCSS/Less, JavaScript, and Bootstrap. On the back end, it works with PHP, WordPress, Node.js, AngularJS, and .NET. Dedicated testing covers software, support, website, and mobile performance.

What Clients Are Saying

Odyssey Design’s Google reviews tell a consistent story of listening, communication, and support.

Trevor Mccumber says the team goes above and beyond to keep his website running 24/7 without issues.

Ronald Lemos appreciates that the team is available whenever he has questions or concerns about his website.

Sonia Melgar says that from the very first call the team made her feel comfortable with a brand new process, and stayed with her every step of the way.

Nadee Marasinghe says the team took her idea and content and presented them in a powerful way, and treated her dream of starting a business as more than just a website project.

Brittany Sowell hired Odyssey Design for a logo and says the project went smoothly.

Your Questions, Answered

How much does custom web design cost in San Antonio? Pricing is based on the number of pages and the add-on features you need. Odyssey Design provides a custom quote tailored to your requirements, delivering a high-quality website that fits your budget. See the package pricing above for a starting point.

What is included in Odyssey Design’s SEO services? The San Antonio SEO team provides a strategy that includes keyword research, technical on-page optimization, and content writing. The focus is on driving targeted traffic and improving search rankings on a monthly basis to help your business reach the first page of Google.

Does Odyssey Design offer local SEO for San Antonio businesses? Yes. Local SEO services include citation building, Google My Business optimization, content marketing, and reputation management, so local customers searching for your services find your business first and fast.

Can you help with e-commerce payment integration? Yes. Odyssey Design builds e-commerce websites with seamless payment integration for gateways like PayPal and Stripe. The result is a secure checkout experience, along with easy-to-use tools to manage inventory, track orders, and monitor sales performance from your online store.

How long does the web design and development process take? Projects move through the Four-Step Gateway of Concept and Planning, Layout and Design, Coding and Marketing, and Website Launch. Clear communication and regular updates keep the project on track to go live within the agreed timeframe.

Do I need to provide the images and content for my website? Clients typically provide standard materials such as content, images, and logos. If you need help, Odyssey Design offers professional logo design, on-site photography, video production, and content writing, and can help source and license high-quality images.

What graphic design services does Odyssey Design provide? Services include custom logo creation, corporate identity packages, print ads, and trade show graphics.

What payment methods are accepted? Odyssey Design accepts PayPal, all major credit cards, checks, EFT payments, direct bank transfers, and cash. A small processing fee applies to credit card transactions. Most projects require a deposit of at least one half of the total amount to officially begin work.

How do you make sure my website is mobile-friendly? Every website features a responsive design that works on all devices, with intuitive search capabilities and unified layouts for a seamless browsing experience.

Do you offer ongoing support and maintenance? Yes. Support, updates, and maintenance plans keep your website secure, up to date, and performing smoothly after launch.

Start Your Project Today

Business owners can contact Odyssey Design or book a free consultation to talk through their goals. The team will answer questions and build a tailored plan to match each client’s vision. Meetings can also be scheduled on Zoom.

Get a free estimate: https://odysseydesignco.com/free-estimate/

Explore the portfolio: https://odysseydesignco.com/portfolio/

About Odyssey Design Co.

Odyssey Design Co. is an established San Antonio design company made up of creatives and developers who are passionate about web design, e-commerce, web hosting, and content writing. The company values authentic experiences with every client and is meticulous in making sure each client’s needs are met. Its services include web design, web development, social media marketing, SEO, and more.





