Northwestern Ontario’s October 29–31 forecast brings gusty winds, cold nights and a brighter Halloween. See community highs, lows and shower chances

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Thursday, October 29, 2026

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Keep a warm jacket and rain gear handy Thursday. Much of Northwestern Ontario faces clouds, shower chances and gusty winds before brighter weather develops Friday and Saturday. Halloween daytime highs range from 8°C to 11°C across the communities covered, following another cold night.

This report uses Environment Canada forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT / 4:30 a.m. CDT Thursday, October 29. No alerts for the communities below appeared in the Ontario alert table checked for this report.

Early Thursday: milder near Lake Superior

At 4 a.m. CDT, Kenora Airport reported cloudy skies and 2.8°C, with west-northwest winds at 18 km/h, gusting to 31. At 5 a.m. EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported mostly cloudy skies and 8.5°C. Barometric pressure was rising at both stations. These are airport observations; conditions elsewhere may differ.

Three-day temperatures by community

Entries show daytime high / overnight low in °C. Where Thursday temperatures remain steady, that value is shown. Friday-night and Saturday values follow Environment Canada’s broader extended forecast regions.

Community or forecast area Thursday, Oct. 29 Friday, Oct. 30 Saturday, Oct. 31 Kenora–Sioux Narrows–Nestor Falls 4 / −2 6 / −3 10 / 7 Dryden–Vermilion Bay–Ignace 4 / −3 6 / −2 9 / 3 Fort Frances–Emo–Rainy River 4 / −5 8 / −4 11 / 6 Atikokan–Shebandowan–Quetico 6 / −2 8 / −4 11 / 2 Upsala–Raith 6 / −3 6 / −4 11 / 2 Red Lake 4 / −1 4 / −1 9 / 5 Ear Falls–Perrault Falls 4 / −1 5 / −1 9 / 5 Sioux Lookout–Eastern Lac Seul 4 / −1 5 / −2 9 / 4 Thunder Bay 8 / −1 8 / −3 10 / 1 Kakabeka Falls 7 / −1 7 / −6 11 / −1 Armstrong–Wabakimi 5 / 1 5 / −3 9 / −1 Geraldton–Longlac 8 / 0 4 / −1 8 / 2 Manitouwadge–Hornepayne Falling to 5 / 0 4 / −1 8 / 2 Nipigon–Rossport–Schreiber–Marathon 8 / −1 6 / −1 8 / 4

Thursday: clouds, shower chances and gusty winds

Kenora and the southern Lake of the Woods communities have a 30 per cent shower chance, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River have a similar outlook.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace also have a 30 per cent shower chance. Gusts reach 40 km/h around Dryden and 50 km/h around Ignace.

Red Lake, Ear Falls and Sioux Lookout have a 30 per cent chance of flurries or showers, changing to a rain-shower chance near noon. Gusts reach 50 km/h.

Thunder Bay stays near 8°C, with a 30 per cent afternoon shower chance and gusts to 50 km/h. Similar daytime conditions extend along the Nipigon–Marathon corridor.

Friday: clearing in the west and along the North Shore

Kenora, Dryden, Ignace and Fort Frances turn sunnier during the afternoon. Thunder Bay clears late in the morning, while Atikokan and Upsala clear around noon. Nipigon and the Schreiber–Marathon corridor clear early in the afternoon.

Clouds linger around Red Lake, Ear Falls and Sioux Lookout. Armstrong, Geraldton, Longlac and Manitouwadgeretain a 30 per cent morning flurry chance.

Cold mornings remain part of the forecast. Fort Frances drops to −5°C Thursday night, while Kakabeka Falls reaches −6°C Friday night. Allow time to clear frost from vehicle windows and watch for slippery patches where surfaces remain wet.

Saturday: sunshine for most Halloween plans

Saturday brings sunshine to most of the region. Fort Frances, Atikokan, Upsala and Kakabeka Falls reach 11°C. Thunder Bay reaches 10°C, while Dryden, Ignace, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout reach 9°C.

Geraldton, Longlac, Manitouwadge and the North Shore communities reach 8°C. Kenora and the southern Lake of the Woods communities get sun and cloud with a high of 10°C.

Saturday night brings a 30 per cent shower chance around Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden–Ignace. Clouds increase around Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Upsala and Sioux Lookout.

These are daytime highs and overnight lows, not temperatures specifically forecast for trick-or-treating hours. Plan for cooler conditions after sunset.

What to wear and how to plan

Choose warm layers, a wind-resistant jacket and waterproof footwear for Thursday. Gloves and a toque will help during cold morning departures.

For Halloween, leave room for warm clothing under costumes. Reflective details and a flashlight can help children remain visible after dark. Travellers should check updated forecasts and road conditions before leaving.

Weather fact

Thunder Bay’s predicted Halloween high of 10°C is four degrees above the normal high of 6°C listed by Environment Canada. Fort Frances’ 11°C forecast is six degrees above its listed normal high of 5°C.