Your software works great in English, and your customers can easily sign up, make payments, and use the main features. However, if you’re going to launch your software internationally (Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia), you may encounter a few issues. You may need to adjust the button. The date may be confusing to your customers. Or you may need to change your payment screen. This can cause delays to your launch and increase costs for your business. When choosing a partner for software translation solutions, it’s important to choose the right one. Look at their technical skills and reliable testing processes. Here’s how you can evaluate your options.

Start with your goals.

Before making contact with any providers, consider your reasons for entering your software into the international market. Are you interested in expanding your consumer base, improving your existing consumers, or going international?

This will help determine what needs to be done. For example, if you’re an online retailer, you may want to translate your product pages and checkout. Whereas if you’re a software company, you may want to translate your sign-up, pricing, and core features.

You don’t need to translate all of your pages. Think about what is most important to your customers and start there. Expand localization to additional features as you gather user feedback and validate demand.

Look at their technical skills.

A good software localization provider will know how their translated text will display within your app. They’ll know how to translate your label copy, error messages, technical copy, and dynamic copy.

For example, if you have a ‘save’ button on your profile, payment, and settings pages, the appropriate translation may depend on the action and context of each screen.

Ask them how they get context from your developers. Do they have any descriptions of your product features? Can they highlight any ambiguous text before translating? This is important as they won’t be able to accurately translate if they don’t understand the feature.

Test your software

Test your software to make sure it can support different languages.

Microsoft recommends using Pseudolocalisation. This involves using fake translated text to show any issues with your labels, hardcoded text, and layout. Android also has some pseudolocales you can use to test your text expansion and right-to-left layouts. Whilst this can help show any issues with your software, this cannot replace actual translations. Ask your developers if they have tested this. If they haven’t, speak with your potential provider.

Also make sure they know how to handle dates, currencies, numbers, and text direction. For example, 04/07 can mean 7th April or 4th July. This can confuse financial software.

Check how they ensure quality.

Sometimes a translation might be correct within a spreadsheet but not look great on a mobile. Text can be cut off, buttons hard to read, and messages lost in translation.

When choosing a software localization service, you should look at more than just reviewing the language. Ask them if they review the text within the application. Do they test important user flows?

A great idea for a small business would be to run a pilot. Choose one feature, one language, and set clear requirements. Once translated, you can review how it looks and functions.

A pilot will show how they communicate with you. Do they ask helpful questions? Do they clearly communicate any issues? Are the files provided in the correct format?

Consider the full price.

Some providers may offer a low price as the service only covers translation. Others may include linguistic reviews, technical checks, project management, and stringent quality checks.

Ask for a breakdown of their price. Do they charge for repeated text, and what happens if your developers amend the source text?

Another thing to consider is how much time your team will spend. If your developers have to spend a lot of time setting up files or fixing avoidable layout issues, you may end up spending more time internally.

A good software localization company should be able to tell you what is included and where you may incur extra charges. This will help you plan for future releases.

Check security and industry knowledge.

Your software files may contain sensitive information, such as new features, customer data, and confidential business plans. Ask how they store, secure, and delete your files.

If they use AI translation tools, ask what systems are used to translate your content. Will your content be used for training? If you’re in the healthcare or legal industry, make sure you check what privacy and regulatory requirements they have.

Having industry knowledge is important. If your application is for healthcare, there may be medical terms that need specialist reviews. If your platform is legal, you may need precise wording. If you’re an online store, you’ll need product descriptions, payment instructions, and return policies that your local customers can understand.

Ask for examples of relevant projects. They should be able to explain what they did and the issues they faced.

Ask about how they review AI tools.

AI translation can be useful for some tasks. However, don’t assume the faster, the better. They may translate the text but not know how it links to the specific feature.

Ask how they identify what needs to be reviewed. Who checks the terminology? Who sorts out any ambiguous text? Who approves the final translation?

The amount of review should depend on the risk. General help articles may need less review than payment instructions or medical messages. Make sure you agree on who will review the text. This will avoid any issues with your development team and localization provider.

Review post-launch

Once your localized product is live, look at what your customers are doing. Are they completing checkout? Are new customers completing sign-up? Has there been an increase/decrease in support requests due to language?

Choose a couple of metrics to look at. For example, an e-commerce business could look at checkout conversions and customer complaints. Whereas a software company may look at activation rates, support requests and localization bugs.

Compare this to a suitable benchmark. Remember other factors can impact, such as pricing, advertising and changes to your product.

This can help you plan for your next release. You may realise you need to improve your onboarding content for one market before investing in more languages.

Questions to ask.

Have they worked with similar software?

How do they test the text within the application?

What linguistic and technical checks do they have?

How do they keep your confidential files safe?

What isn’t included in the price?

Can they support regular updates?

Can we do a small pilot?

This will give you an insight into how they work.

Final thoughts

Choosing a localization partner isn’t just about choosing the right languages. They should have an understanding of your product, work well with your developers, and be able to explain how they ensure quality.

Start with one market and clearly define what part of your software you want to translate. Test the process, review the pricing, and use this to plan your next step. This gives a practical approach for SMEs to reduce risk.





