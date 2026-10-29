Technology analysis: Britain’s warning about dependence on foreign AI suppliers carries a lesson for Canada, while Thunder Bay has an opportunity to develop technology for northern industries and communities

THUNDER BAY – TECH – Canada has helped shape modern artificial intelligence. The challenge now is turning that expertise into Canadian businesses, reliable public services and jobs that remain here. Thunder Bay could earn a leadership role by developing AI that solves problems in mining, forestry, health care and northern infrastructure.

In an October 28 report, IT Pro said British industry group UKAI was calling for a coordinated sovereign AI strategy. Its chief executive, Tim Flagg, warned Britain risked becoming a “vassal state” through dependence on countries controlling essential AI infrastructure.

AI sovereignty concerns control over the computers, data and software behind these systems, along with the ability to keep essential services operating and change suppliers. For a northern municipality or business, that means asking who can access its information, what happens if prices rise, and whether its records can move to another provider.

The global competition is uneven. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index identifies the United States as the leader in private AI investment and production of top-tier models, while China leads in AI publication volume and patent output. The report also highlights dependence on a concentrated international chip supply chain.

Canada’s position combines strong research with gaps in adoption and infrastructure. Its national AI institutes—Amii, Mila and Vector—support research and talent development. Canadian companies also build commercial AI systems, including Toronto-founded Cohere.

However, Ottawa’s own national strategy describes Canadian-controlled computing capacity as still developing, with significant dependence on foreign providers and overseas chip manufacturing. Canada has important capabilities, but strengthening control over the technology requires investment beyond research alone.

Business adoption is growing. Statistics Canada’s second-quarter 2026 survey found 19.2 per cent of businesses had used AI to produce goods or deliver services during the previous 12 months. That compared with 12.2 per cent in the corresponding 2025 survey.

The same 2026 survey found adoption among rural businesses was 9.9 per cent, compared with 21 per cent among urban businesses. Those national figures point to a geographic gap; however, they do not measure Thunder Bay’s adoption rate.

Ottawa launched its AI for All strategy on June 4, 2026, with priorities including skills, business adoption, Canadian infrastructure and growing domestic companies.

On October 13, it announced an additional $500 million over five years for the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, bringing total federal funding for that initiative to $700 million nationally. These are national funding commitments, not allocations already awarded to Thunder Bay.

Ontario has a substantial AI industry for Northwestern Ontario to connect with. Vector Institute’s 2025–26 annual report records $3.9 billion in venture capital and private investment in Ontario AI companies, 121 newly established AI companies and 5,813 AI jobs created.

The figures come from Vector’s provincial ecosystem snapshot, covering April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, with support from Deloitte Canada. They show activity in investment, company formation and employment across Ontario.

For Thunder Bay, the opportunity is to connect that expertise and capital with northern employers, research teams and community needs.

Thunder Bay already has foundations to build on. Lakehead University offers a two-year, thesis-based master’s degree in computer science with an AI specialization. Its subjects include machine learning, image processing and natural language processing—the technology used to work with human language.

Lakehead’s Ingenuity entrepreneurship programs have also supported ideas tied to the regional economy. The university describes BorealSense as using listening devices and AI to help monitor wildlife in forestry operations. CanopyAI is developing an early-stage forest-monitoring prototype using satellite images and machine learning. These are examples of local development work, not proof of widespread commercial adoption.

A June 2024 research update from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute reported projects involving AI in primary care and intelligent low-dose brain imaging. That research history offers another starting point for collaboration.

Businesses have an existing point of entry through the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre’s Building Blueprints for AI Adoption program. Its published terms offer support covering 50 per cent of eligible costs, up to $20,000, subject to approval and available funding. Applicants must prepare an adoption plan; retail-only businesses, distributors, resellers and projects already underway are excluded.

A credible leadership strategy would build from these assets and focus on applications that northern customers need. Potential trials could include:

Area Possible local AI trial How success could be measured Mining and forestry Flag equipment problems or changes in forests for expert review Verified detections, missed problems, downtime and cost Roads and infrastructure Help engineers review inspection images and maintenance records Review time, accuracy and maintenance costs Health-care administration Help staff organize referrals or prepare draft paperwork, with approved data access and human review Staff time, correction rates and patient experience Local businesses Help prepare tender responses, search technical documents or manage inventory Hours saved, errors, operating costs and customer results

These projects should be tested against existing methods. Each needs a defined problem, permission to use the required data, a responsible human reviewer and a clear decision about whether the results justify continued spending.

A practical first-year plan could follow three stages:

During the first 90 days, organize a small delivery team and select three paid trials. The City and Innovation Centre could invite Lakehead, Confederation College, health researchers, interested First Nations, employers and worker representatives to identify projects. Each trial should have a customer, a budget, an accountable lead and measures agreed before work begins. Within six months, connect the trials to training and local employment. Employers could offer paid student research placements and graduate positions, while education partners develop short courses for existing workers. Training should cover checking AI output, protecting information and recognizing when conventional software is sufficient. Within a year, publish results and expand successful work. Report the full cost, time saved, error rates, jobs created or retained, and revenue earned by local suppliers. City trials should also appear in a public register explaining their purpose, suppliers and human oversight. Promising products could then be offered to other northern municipalities and industries.

FedNor’s Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative is one possible funding route for eligible projects. Its Northern Ontario program includes adoption, commercialization, pilot deployments and first-customer activities. Eligible applicant categories include certain businesses, nonprofit organizations, Indigenous communities and municipalities, although the program excludes retail and service-based businesses. Eligibility and funding terms must be checked for each proposal.

First Nations should help set the terms of projects involving their communities and information. The First Nations principles of “OCAP®—ownership, control, access and possession—” set out how First Nations exercise authority over their data. The First Nations Information Governance Centre stresses that their application reflects each Nation’s own knowledge and protocols.

A northern AI partnership should put those principles into project agreements, with clear decisions about access, permitted uses and benefits. Language recordings, cultural knowledge and community information should enter AI projects only through processes directed and authorized by the communities concerned.

Infrastructure planning also needs discipline. The Independent Electricity System Operator forecasts 90 per cent growth in Northwestern Ontario’s electricity demand over 25 years, driven by housing, industry, mining and connecting communities. It is examining generation, transmission and other options to meet that demand.

Any proposal for a major local AI data centre should therefore establish available power, connection costs, reliable communications, environmental requirements and lasting local benefits before public money is committed. Smaller trials could begin using suitable existing computing services, with contracts governing data access, security and the ability to change providers.

Thunder Bay could build a recognized specialty in AI for northern conditions. The first evidence of leadership would be successful projects that customers pay for, workers can use confidently and graduates can help develop into lasting careers in Northwestern Ontario.

Artificial Intelligence, AI Sovereignty, Canada AI, Ontario Technology, Thunder Bay, Lakehead University, Confederation College, Vector Institute, Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, FedNor, Mining Technology, Forestry Technology, Indigenous Data Sovereignty, NetNewsLedger Technology