Thunder Bay Weather October 27–29: Flurries and Rain Today, a Warmer Wednesday
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Tuesday, October 27, 2026
THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A cold Tuesday morning will give way to rain in Thunder Bay, followed by a warmer Wednesday. This morning early it is -3°C on the Northside of the city, so while it is not quite cold enough to have to put mittens on your kittens, a pair of gloves isn’t a bad idea for that morning stroll.
Nearby communities also face changing conditions, with temperatures reaching 13°C to 14°C Wednesday before another chance of rain that night.
Current conditions: a chilly start
At 6 a.m. EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported partly cloudy skies and −3.6°C, with a wind chill of −5.
Winds were west at 3 km/h, humidity was 91 per cent, and barometric pressure was 103.1 kPa and falling. Visibility was 24 kilometres. These observations are from the airport; conditions can differ across the city and surrounding townships.
Tuesday: flurries possible before rain arrives
Thunder Bay has a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning, with rain showers beginning near noon. Southeast winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, around midday.
The high is 6°C, with a morning wind chill near −8. The UV index is 1, or low.
Tonight stays cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of evening showers. Winds ease during the evening, while temperatures hold near 5°C.
Thunder Bay’s three-day outlook
The following outlook is based on Environment Canada’s forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.
|Day
|Daytime forecast
|High
|Overnight
|Tuesday, October 27
|Morning flurry chance; rain near noon
|6°C
|60% evening shower chance; near 5°C
|Wednesday, October 28
|Clearing during the morning
|14°C
|Cloudy; 70% chance of rain; low 6°C
|Thursday, October 29
|Cloudy
|11°C
|Clear; low −1°C
Based on this outlook, Wednesday daytime looks like the best opportunity for outdoor chores.
Surrounding communities
Kakabeka Falls and Gillies: Flurries or rain showers develop Tuesday morning, changing to rain during the afternoon. Both forecasts call for a high of 6°C, with temperatures near 5°C overnight and a 60 per cent evening shower chance.
Wednesday brings sunshine mixed with cloud and a high of 14°C. Westerly winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40, ease during the afternoon. Wednesday night has a 70 per cent chance of rain and a low of 7°C.
Thursday reaches 10°C with sun and cloud, followed by clear skies and a low of −3°C.
Nipigon: Showers arrive Tuesday afternoon, with southeast winds reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40. The high is 7°C, with temperatures near 6°C overnight.
Wednesday starts with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle before sun and cloud develop. The high is 13°C. Wednesday night has a 70 per cent chance of rain, with a low of 5°C.
Thursday brings a high of 10°C and a 30 per cent shower chance. The overnight low is 2°C, with the shower chance continuing.
What to wear and how to plan
A warm layer, gloves and a rain-resistant jacket will suit Tuesday’s cold start and wet afternoon. Waterproof footwear is a practical choice.
Allow time to clear any frost from vehicle windows before early travel. If flurries reduce visibility, slow down and leave more space between vehicles. With below-freezing temperatures forecast Thursday night in Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls and Gillies, watch for icy patches wherever surfaces remain wet.
Weather fact: Wednesday will be well above normal
Environment Canada lists Thunder Bay’s normal high for this forecast period as 7°C, with a normal low of −3°C. Wednesday’s predicted high of 14°C is seven degrees above that daytime benchmark.