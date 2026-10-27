Thunder Bay Weather October 27–29: Flurries and Rain Today, a Warmer Wednesday

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Tuesday, October 27, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A cold Tuesday morning will give way to rain in Thunder Bay, followed by a warmer Wednesday. This morning early it is -3°C on the Northside of the city, so while it is not quite cold enough to have to put mittens on your kittens, a pair of gloves isn’t a bad idea for that morning stroll.

Nearby communities also face changing conditions, with temperatures reaching 13°C to 14°C Wednesday before another chance of rain that night.

Current conditions: a chilly start

At 6 a.m. EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reported partly cloudy skies and −3.6°C, with a wind chill of −5.

Winds were west at 3 km/h, humidity was 91 per cent, and barometric pressure was 103.1 kPa and falling. Visibility was 24 kilometres. These observations are from the airport; conditions can differ across the city and surrounding townships.

Tuesday: flurries possible before rain arrives

Thunder Bay has a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning, with rain showers beginning near noon. Southeast winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, around midday.

The high is 6°C, with a morning wind chill near −8. The UV index is 1, or low.

Tonight stays cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of evening showers. Winds ease during the evening, while temperatures hold near 5°C.

Thunder Bay’s three-day outlook

The following outlook is based on Environment Canada’s forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

Day Daytime forecast High Overnight Tuesday, October 27 Morning flurry chance; rain near noon 6°C 60% evening shower chance; near 5°C Wednesday, October 28 Clearing during the morning 14°C Cloudy; 70% chance of rain; low 6°C Thursday, October 29 Cloudy 11°C Clear; low −1°C

Based on this outlook, Wednesday daytime looks like the best opportunity for outdoor chores.

Surrounding communities

Kakabeka Falls and Gillies: Flurries or rain showers develop Tuesday morning, changing to rain during the afternoon. Both forecasts call for a high of 6°C, with temperatures near 5°C overnight and a 60 per cent evening shower chance.

Wednesday brings sunshine mixed with cloud and a high of 14°C. Westerly winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40, ease during the afternoon. Wednesday night has a 70 per cent chance of rain and a low of 7°C.

Thursday reaches 10°C with sun and cloud, followed by clear skies and a low of −3°C.

Nipigon: Showers arrive Tuesday afternoon, with southeast winds reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40. The high is 7°C, with temperatures near 6°C overnight.

Wednesday starts with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle before sun and cloud develop. The high is 13°C. Wednesday night has a 70 per cent chance of rain, with a low of 5°C.

Thursday brings a high of 10°C and a 30 per cent shower chance. The overnight low is 2°C, with the shower chance continuing.

What to wear and how to plan

A warm layer, gloves and a rain-resistant jacket will suit Tuesday’s cold start and wet afternoon. Waterproof footwear is a practical choice.

Allow time to clear any frost from vehicle windows before early travel. If flurries reduce visibility, slow down and leave more space between vehicles. With below-freezing temperatures forecast Thursday night in Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls and Gillies, watch for icy patches wherever surfaces remain wet.

Weather fact: Wednesday will be well above normal

Environment Canada lists Thunder Bay’s normal high for this forecast period as 7°C, with a normal low of −3°C. Wednesday’s predicted high of 14°C is seven degrees above that daytime benchmark.